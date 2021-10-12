CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Application of full-genome analysis to diagnose rare monogenic disorders

By Joseph T. Shieh
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Correction to: npj Genomic Medicine https://doi.org/10.1038/s41525-021-00241-5, published online 23 September 2021. "The original version of the published Article contained additional text that was inadvertently inserted in the first line of the abstract. The following text was removed from the abstract to improve clarity: 'enhancer and narrows the diagnostic interval'. The HTML

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome-wide analysis of SARS-CoV-2 virus strains circulating worldwide implicates heterogeneity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70812-6, published online 19 August 2020. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "The authors of this manuscript would like to extend their thank to all who have contributed sequences to the GISAID database (https://www.gisaid.org/).". "The authors of this manuscript would...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Association between 9-month isoniazid prophylaxis of latent tuberculosis and severe hepatitis in patients treated with TNF inhibitors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97444-8, published online 09 September 2021. In the original version of this Article, the image on the right in Table 2 and Table 4 did not display correctly. As a result, each bar of the forest plot did not align with the IRR (95% CI) in the adjacent columns.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Single-Cell Analysis Identifies Somatic Genetic Rescue in Pediatric Blood Disorder

Single-cell DNA analysis has identified a “battle of clones” in pediatric myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients whose cells may self-correct. The international collaboration led by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which involved academics from dozens of institutions through the European Working Group of MDS in Childhood, used single-cell DNA analysis to explore the phenomenon of somatic genetic rescue (SGR) in pediatric patients with MDS.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Cryo-EM structure of the sodium-driven chloride/bicarbonate exchanger NDCBE

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25998-2, published online 28 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'Methods' section, which incorrectly read '<Na+"’anctional anal3"¾anctional analysist assays>'. The correct version states '<Na+"’driven Cl"¾/HCO3"¾ exchange transport assays>' in place of '<Na+"’anctional anal3"¾anctional analysist assays >'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction: The application of CRISPR/Cas9 system in cervical carcinogenesis

Correction to: Cancer Gene Therapy https://doi.org/10.1038/s41417-021-00366-w, published online 04 August 2021. There were inaccuracies in Fig. 1A/B and Fig. 3D in the previous version of the article. In the process of preparing Fig. 1A/B, the incorrect representative images were inadvertently into the panel. In regards to Fig. 3D, when we...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Neural attentional-filter mechanisms of listening success in middle-aged and older individuals

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24771-9, published online 26 July 2021. In the original version of this Article, Fig. 2 was inadvertently omitted in the PDF version of the Article. This has now been corrected in the PDF version of the Article. Author information. Author notes. Lorenz Fiedler. Present address: Eriksholm...
MENTAL HEALTH
sdstate.edu

NIH grant helps unravel rare inflammatory genetic disorders

Damaged cells that no longer function properly voluntarily die to make way for new cells. The mechanism known as programmed cell death is “a normal physiological response and is critically important for normal mammalian development,” according to South Dakota State University assistant biology and microbiology professor Jaime Lopez. The National Human Genome Institute, for instance, likens the process to “leaves falling from a tree in the fall.”
BROOKINGS, SD
Nature.com

Author Correction: Analysis of O-glycoforms of the IgA1 hinge region by sequential deglycosylation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57510-z, published online 20 January 2020. The Competing interests section in this Article was incomplete. "M. B. Renfrow and J. Novak are co-founders and co-owners of and consultants for Reliant Glycosciences, LLC and co-inventors on the US patent application 14/318,082 (assigned to UAB Research Foundation that distributes royalties to the inventors). The other authors declare no competing interests."
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Sake yeast induces the sleep-promoting effects under the stress-induced acute insomnia in mice

Sleep deprivation induces adverse effects on the health, productivity, and performance. The individuals who could not get enough sleep temporarily experience the symptoms of an induced acute insomnia. This study investigated the efficacy of sake yeast in treatment of acute insomnia in mice. The results of this study showed that sake yeast induced a significant dose-dependent wake reduction, a rapid eye movement (REM) and a non-REM (NREM) sleep enhancement during the first 6Â h after the oral administration of sake yeast with locomotor activity and core body temperature decreases under the stressful environment in a new cage. In fact, the wake amounts at 3Â h and 6Â h were significantly reduced after the oral administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle. The NREM sleep amounts at 3Â h and 6Â h significantly increased after the administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle. The REM amount at 6Â h significantly increased after the administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle, but not at 3Â h. The previous study suggested that the sleep-promoting effects of sake yeast could be referred from the activating effect of adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR). In summary, the sake yeast is an A2AR agonist and may induce sleep due to its stress-reducing and anti-anxiety properties. Further verification of the involvement of adenosine in the pathophysiology of insomnia is needed.
SCIENCE
healio.com

Genomic classifier facilitates accurate IPF diagnoses

Use of the Envisia Genomic Classifier impacted physician decision-making for evaluation of interstitial lung disease by increasing the number of correct idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis diagnoses that were made with high confidence. Moreover, the Envisia Genomic Classifier (Veracyte) increased physician recommendations for antifibrotic therapy, according to data presented at the CHEST...
SCIENCE
AFP

Pig kidney works in human patient in 'potential miracle'

A US medical team has succeeded in temporarily attaching a pig's kidney to a person, a transplant breakthrough hailed as a "potential miracle" by the surgeon who led the procedure. "I think people will see that and accept that, particularly the people who are waiting and desperate -- they will see this as a potential miracle for them as we move this forward." ia/st
SCIENCE
MedCity News

Bionano frames $90M BioDiscovery buy as way to expand genomics analysis

Bionano Genomics, which has commercialized a genome analysis platform used in laboratories across the world, is acquiring software firm BioDiscovery in a $90 million deal intended to broaden the reach of its technology, the company announced Tuesday. The technology of San Diego-based Bionano technology offers what’s called optical genome mapping,...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Influence of red blood cell indices on HbA1c performance in detecting dysglycaemia in a Singapore preconception cohort study

Abnormalities of red blood cell (RBC) indices may affect glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) levels. We assessed the influence of haemoglobin (Hb) and mean corpuscular volume (MCV) on the performance of HbA1c in detecting dysglycaemia among reproductive aged women planning to conceive. Women aged 18"“45Â years (n"‰="‰985) were classified as normal (12"‰â‰¤"‰Hb"‰â‰¤"‰16Â g/dL and 80"‰â‰¤"‰MCV"‰â‰¤"‰100Â fL) and abnormal (Hb"‰<"‰12Â g/dL and/or MCV"‰<"‰80Â fL). The Area Under the Receiver Operating Characteristic (AUROC) curve was used to determine the performance of HbA1c in detecting dysglycaemic status (prediabetes and diabetes). There were 771 (78.3%) women with normal RBC indices. The AUROCs for the normal and abnormal groups were 0.75 (95% confidence interval 0.69, 0.81) and 0.80 (0.70, 0.90), respectively, and were not statistically different from one another [difference 0.04 (âˆ’"‰0.16, 0.08)]. Further stratification by ethnicity showed no difference between the two groups among Chinese and Indian women. However, Malay women with normal RBC indices displayed lower AUROC compared to those with abnormal RBC indices (0.71 (0.55, 0.87) vs. 0.98 (0.93, 1.00), p"‰="‰0.002). The results suggest that the performance of HbA1c in detecting dysglycaemia was not influenced by abnormal RBC indices based on low Hb and/or low MCV. However, there may be ethnic variations among them.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stem cell-derived small extracellular vesicles mitigate oxidative stress-induced senescence in endothelial cells via regulation of miR-146a/Src

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 354 (2021) Cite this article. Senescent endothelial cells (ECs) could impair the integrity of the blood vessel endothelium, leading to vascular aging and a series of diseases, such as atherosclerosis, diabetes. Preventing or mitigating EC senescence might serve as a promising therapeutic paradigm for these diseases. Recent studies showed that small extracellular vesicles (sEV) have the potential to transfer bioactive molecules into recipient cells and induce phenotypic changes. Since mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have long been postulated as an important source cell in regenerative medicine, herein we investigated the role and mechanism of MSC-derived sEV (MSC-sEV) on EC senescence. In vitro results showed that MSC-sEV reduced senescent biomarkers, decreased senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), rescued angiogenesis, migration and other dysfunctions in senescent EC induced by oxidative stress. In the In vivo natural aging and type-2 diabetes mouse wound-healing models (both of which have senescent ECs), MSC-sEV promoted wound closure and new blood vessel formation. Mechanically, miRNA microarray showed that miR-146a was highly expressed in MSC-sEV and also upregulated in EC after MSC-sEV treatment. miR-146a inhibitors abolished the stimulatory effects of MSC-sEV on senescence. Moreover, we found miR-146a could suppress Src phosphorylation and downstream targets VE-cadherin and Caveolin-1. Collectively, our data indicate that MSC-sEV mitigated endothelial cell senescence and stimulate angiogenesis through miR-146a/Src.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Point mutations in Candida glabrata 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-coenzyme A reductase (CgHMGR) decrease enzymatic activity and substrate/inhibitor affinity

3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-coenzyme A reductase (HMGR) is a crucial enzyme in the ergosterol biosynthesis pathway. The aim of this study was to obtain, purify, characterize, and overexpress five point mutations in highly conserved regions of the catalytic domain of Candida glabrata HMGR (CgHMGR) to explore the function of key amino acid residues in enzymatic activity. Glutamic acid (Glu) was substituted by glutamine in the E680Q mutant (at the dimerization site), Glu by glutamine in E711Q (at the substrate binding site), aspartic acid by alanine in D805A, and methionine by arginine in M807R (the latter two at the cofactor binding site). A double mutation, E680Q-M807R, was included. Regarding recombinant and wild-type CgHMGR, in vitro enzymatic activity was significantly lower for the former, as was the in silico binding energy of simvastatin, alpha-asarone and the HMG-CoA substrate. E711Q displayed the lowest enzymatic activity and binding energy, suggesting the importance of Glu711 (in the substrate binding site). The double mutant CgHMGR E680Q-M807R exhibited the second lowest enzymatic activity. Based on the values of the kinetic parameters KM and Vmax, the mutated amino acids appear to participate in binding. The current findings provide insights into the role of residues in the catalytic site of CgHMGR.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS

