CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Reckoning with cyberpolicy contradictions in great power politics

By Robert D. Williams
Brookings Institution
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat should be the boundaries of government-sponsored cybertheft and surveillance beyond national borders? To what extent do apps such as TikTok pose a national-security threat? Can the United States and European Union reach an agreement on transatlantic data flows that balances economic, privacy, and national-security concerns? These seemingly disconnected questions lurked in the background of the recent inaugural meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council. They all point to the difficulty of defining the proper scope of state power to access and exploit data—one of the defining governance challenges of our time.

www.brookings.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

US can't defend against new Chinese hypersonic missiles, official warns

America cannot defend against hypersonic missiles, a senior official warned, after China allegedly tested new weaponry in an accelerating global arms race. Robert Wood, America's disarmament ambassador, said Washington was "very concerned" after a report suggested Beijing had secretly tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that went around the globe in August.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Brookings Institution

The new geopolitics of fragility: Russia, China, and the mounting challenge for peacebuilding

During the Cold War, the conflicts of the “Third World” were viewed by the superpowers as a terrain for competition, often in the form of proxy wars that turned those countries into some of the great killing fields of modern history. Then, for the two decades that followed the fall of the Berlin Wall, wars in every region in the world declined, by every measure. Notwithstanding the current focus on the failures of U.S.-led wars in the wider Middle East, this decline in levels of war was in large part due to successful efforts at peacebuilding, led by the Western nations. Now, that progress is at risk. The West faces stiff competition for influence in development policy in general, and in fragile states specifically. Competing investments from foreign interests in fragile states can undermine countries’ long term economic and financial sustainability, while ill-conceived security support arrangements can weaken the governance of the security and justice sector in these countries. All while mounting tensions at the United Nations Security Council and other global and regional institutions reduce or impede the international community’s ability to prevent the escalations of conflict and support accountability.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Power Politics#Personal Data#Tiktok#Eu#Europeans
USNI News

Report to Congress on Great Power Competition

The following is the Oct. 7, 2021 report, Renewed Great Power Competition: Implications for Defense—Issues for Congress. The emergence of great power competition with China and Russia has profoundly changed the conversation about U.S. defense issues from what it was during the post-Cold War era: Counterterrorist operations and U.S. military operations in the Middle East—which were moved to the center of discussions of U.S. defense issues following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001—are now a less-dominant element in the conversation, and the conversation now features a new or renewed emphasis on the following, all of which relate to China and/or Russia:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Defense One

CIA Creates China Center To Shift To Great Power Competition

The CIA’s new China Mission Center sends a clear signal to the intelligence community that it’s time to shift its focus to near-peer competitors after 20 years of tracking terrorist threats, two analysts said. The center is part of the administration’s broader effort to pivot the national security community’s focus...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

US urges UK to rebuild relations with Paris after submarine contract row

The US has urged Britain to follow its example and try to repair its relations with Paris in the wake of the row over France’s loss of its submarine contract with Australia. Australia pulled out of the $66bn (£48bn) contract for 12 diesel electric-powered submarines, signed in 2016, to opt instead for nuclear-powered submarines to be developed with America and the UK. The secretive and sudden cancellation of the contract has created a crisis of trust between Paris on the one hand and London, Canberra and Washington on the other.
WORLD
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why some fear a 'Polexit' from European Union

Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament and leaders at a European Union summit expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland's constitutional court. Some opponents of Poland's nationalist government fear that the court's ruling has put the country on a path to a possible “Polexit,” or a departure from the 27-nation EU like Britain did with Brexit. The government denounces those spreading the idea, which it calls “fake news.” Here is a look at the differing views on the matter...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
VTDigger

Narain Batra: How Corporate America exercises its immense political power

This commentary is by Narain Batra, a resident of Hartford, professor of communications and corporate diplomacy at Norwich University, and author of “The First Freedoms and America’s Culture of Innovation” and the forthcoming “India in a New Key.”. Fascinated by how the political football of raising the debt ceiling ($28.43...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Black Sea poses a contradiction for NATO

CONSTANTA, Romania, Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Last weekend was spent aboard the Romanian Navy's Danube going cruise ship engaging in a European-American Security Dialogue. The focus was the Black Sea and its vital geostrategic importance to Russia, NATO and Europe. However, the Black Sea poses a fundamental contradiction for NATO.
MILITARY
The Week

U.S. 'victories' in Iraq are a grim warning for great-power conflict with China

Gen. Ray Odierno, credited with leading the 2007 "surge" of U.S. troops in Iraq, died Friday at age 67. Meanwhile, Iraq held its latest national elections. The coincidence should serve as a reminder of how little the United States accomplished in that failed war — and, hopefully, teach us a lesson for foreign policy choices yet to come.
WORLD
Washington Times

Biden's energy contradictions

This week, it was reported the Biden administration has asked U.S. oil-and-gas companies for their help in lowering U.S. energy costs, as gasoline prices have skyrocketed to their highest level in seven years and the U.S. government expects household heating bills to jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Brookings Institution

The value of qualitative data for advancing equity in policy

In response to President Biden’s Executive Order calling for a “whole-of-government equity agenda,” the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released a report in July that provides guidance to federal agencies about what methods they can use to assess the extent to which their work advances racial equity and supports underserved communities in the U.S. The report is ground-breaking in its recognition of “administrative burden” and lack of stakeholder engagement as factors that exacerbate inequality, such as when citizens interact with government technology and eligibility processes. Yet, the OMB report falls short of explicitly recommending the use of qualitative methods (or a combination of qualitative and quantitative investigations, also known as “mixed methods”) to assess equity. This is a missed opportunity as qualitative data can reveal nuances of experiences that quantitative analysis alone cannot.
POLITICS
Brookings Institution

No first use of nuclear weapons is still a bridge too far, but Biden can make progress toward that goal

In its current Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), the Biden administration, like previous U.S. administrations, will review the circumstances in which the United States would consider the use of nuclear weapons. In particular, it will decide whether to adopt a declaratory policy of no first use (NFU) in which U.S. nuclear weapons would only be used in response to a nuclear attack against the United States or its allies and partners. Supporters of NFU, who may well include President Joe Biden, face especially strong headwinds in making their case in the present environment. If NFU once again proves to be a bridge too far, the Biden administration should consider alternative means of demonstrating its commitment to reducing the role of nuclear weapons, particularly in deterring or responding to non-nuclear attacks.
POLITICS
Brookings Institution

Will the Facebook whistleblower’s testimony spur new US digital regulation?

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony on the social media platform’s business practices may have been an eye-opened for members of Congress, says former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler, but this and other recent revelations are just the canary in the coal mine for the broader digital ecosystem. Wheeler points to a lack of government oversight that has left digital platforms to make their own rules, and what responses may be forthcoming from the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice, and state-level actors.
INTERNET
WashingtonExaminer

The dangers of lawmakers’ contradiction and confusion on Big Tech

Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s (D-CT) mention of a “finsta,” or fake Instagram account, during a recent Senate hearing on children’s online safety immediately became fodder for discussion across social media. The clip went viral and sparked debate over Blumenthal’s misunderstanding and Congress’ ability to understand how tech companies work and how consumers use technology. One thing remains clear: There is a problematic gap between some lawmakers’ understanding of the tech sector and their relentless desire to regulate it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy