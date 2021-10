A Pikeville woman pleaded guilty this week in Floyd Circuit Court to charges in connection with the slaying of a Pikeville man last year. Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner said that, on Oct. 12, Krystle Williams, 34, of Julius Avenue, pleaded guilty to charges of facilitation to kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the June 2020 death of 30-year-old Wesley Hook, who investigators have said they believe was murdered at the Alpike Motel in Ivel.

