It’s National Farmer’s Day. A Big “Thank You” to Montana Farmers

By Michael Foth
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 8 days ago
It feels like our Montana farmers should get more than just one day of recognition. After all, agriculture remains one of the major economic contributors in Big Sky Country. The Montana Department of Agriculture notes that ag is a $4.6 billion industry in the state. Farms and ranches cover 58 million acres, with approximately 26,900 operators growing crops, raising livestock, or (usually) a little bit of both.

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

