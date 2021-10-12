CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Anita Hill - Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence

wamc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years ago, Anita Hill faced down an all-male, all-white Senate Judiciary Committee, led by then-Senator Joe Biden, to testify that her boss, Supreme Court Justice nominee Clarence Thomas, had sexually harassed her. Her new book is: "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." Joe talks to people on...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Anita Hill’s upcoming book brings to mind Orrin Hatch’s record and legacy

Recently in the news it was reported that the new soon-to-be released book written by Anita Hill talks about the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. As people may recall, Anita Hill underwent brutal questioning by the former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah regarding allegations of sexual harassment of Ms. Hill by Justice Thomas. I’m sure most people believed that Ms. Hill spoke the truth but Justice Thomas did not.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

"Because of Anita" podcast explores historical significance of Anita Hill's 1991 testimony

The first public conversation between Anita Hill (who accused Judge Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment in front of his Supreme Court nominating committee) and Christine Blasey Ford (who testified about sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh) is featured in a new podcast, "Because of Anita." Co-hosts Cindi Leive and Salamishah Tillet join "CBS Mornings" to discuss their revealing interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBUR

Anita Hill's mission to end gender-based violence

Thirty years ago, Anita Hill met the world during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Clarence Thomas. Played live on television and on the radio, she alleged in her testimony that Thomas had sexually harassed her. The hearing put gender-based violence in America's living rooms for the first time. Hill,...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
iowapublicradio.org

30 years after her Senate hearings, Anita Hill explains why gender-based violence persists

Thirty years ago, she faced down an all-male, all-white Senate Judiciary Committee. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with educator, advocate and author Anita Hill. Kieffer talks with Hill about her latest book, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." In it, Hill draws on her decades as a teacher and legal scholar to explore the sweeping impact of gender-based violence, why it persists and what we can do to protect future generations.
POLITICS
publicradiotulsa.org

"Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence"

Our guest is Anita Hill, the University Professor of Social Policy, Law, and Women's and Gender Studies at Brandeis University. Following her historic testimony at the 1991 Senate confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, Hill became a leading national figure in the fight for women's rights and against gender-based violence. She joins us to talk about her new book, "Believing." As was noted of this work in a starred review in Library Journal: "Hill's new book defies boundaries by bringing together elements of memoir with law, social analysis, and polemic.... [It's] delivered with the precision of a powerful lawyer and the vulnerability of someone who became a target of merciless media scrutiny after testifying to being sexually harassed by now–Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.... With searing insight, Hill shows how much and how little things have changed since 1991. Her book gives hope, inspires activism, and discourages complacency." (Please note that Prof. Hill will take part in a "vitural event" tonight, the 7th, at 7pm, to be presented exclusively by Magic City Books. For this event, which requires tickets, Prof. Hill will be in conversation with Gloria Steinem. More details are posted here.)
SOCIETY
wrkf.org

Wednesday, October 6th: Bobby and Cheryl Love, Sashika Baunchand, Dana Winbush, Anita Hill

Bobby and Cheryl Love talk their book, "The Redemption of Bobby Love," and Bobby discusses his childhood and how it shaped him. Sashika Baunchand and Dana Winbush discuss the Baton Rouge Community Street Team and what exactly they do to help prevent crime in the community. Anita Hill speaks on her experience with gender violence and her new book, "Believing: Our Thirty Year Journey to End Gender Violence."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Hill
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Fox News

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine Becomes First Openly Transgender Four-Star Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made history again when she was sworn in to the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Tuesday. The swearing-in made Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed services and the USPHS Commissioned Corps’ first female four-star admiral. I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender#Supreme Court
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fox News anchor deletes tweet claiming Colin Powell’s death ‘raises news concerns’ about vaccines

Fox News anchor John Roberts deleted a post on Twitter appearing to cast doubt on Covid-19 vaccine efficacy following the death of Colin Powell.The 84-year-old former Secretary of State suffered from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells in bone marrow, which compromised his immune system. He was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but died from complications on 18 October, his family announced.In a since-deleted tweet, Mr Roberts claimed that “the fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough Covid infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term”. Following backlash and accusations that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams attempts to politicise Colin Powell’s death and vaccination status

Vice President Kamala Harris has said attempts to link former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death to the alleged inefficacies of Covid-19 vaccines are inappropriate because the retired four-star general was immunocompromised from other medical conditions.While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force Two on Monday en route to an event in Nevada, Ms Harris was asked whether she had “a message” for Americans whose scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccines may be fuelled by the fact that Mr Powell had been fully vaccinated but nonetheless died from Covid-19 complications.Ms Harris replied that what happened to Mr Powell, whose immune system had...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy