Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski explains why he's bullish on bank stocks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Kotowski, Oppenheimer sr. research analyst, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss the bank characteristics he monitors when investing. Kotowski also explains why he's interested in bank stocks like Jefferies and Citi.

