There’s nothing like a day outside in New Hampshire and we love that it’s so easy to do. With trails and natural spaces all over the state, getting outside is as easy as literally going outside. We’re always on the lookout for the more unique trails and we recently came across this on one in the Pittsburg area. Leading through some beautiful landscape, hiking this trail is a great way to understand more about nature right here at home.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO