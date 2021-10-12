CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BostonGene Helping MassGeneral Improve Understanding of Follicular Lymphoma Progression, Treatment

NEW YORK – Biomedical software firm BostonGene on Tuesday said it is involved in two Massachusetts General Hospital projects, in which researchers are studying how tumor genetics and microenvironments promote follicular lymphoma progression and influence patients' ability to respond to treatment. Follicular lymphoma is commonly a slow-growing disease but can...

