In addition to top priorities, candidates for the Moffat County School Board discussed several ideas that could help improve the school district if they are elected. One of those ideas came from Jnl Linsacum, who proposed the option of a four-day school week in order to help the strain caused by staff shortages in the district. As of Oct. 13, there are still six high-school staff positions, 10 athletics and activities positions and two elementary positions. District-wide, there are 39 openings.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO