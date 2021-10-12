DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Shiloh's Brice Pollock

Highlights: Made five tackles and three interceptions in a 9-0 victory over Winder-Barrow. Coach Tino Ierulli’s take: “Brice Pollock has been a shut down corner for us going back to his sophomore year. On Thursday Night, Brice finished the game with five tackles, two passes defended and three interceptions, bringing him to five on the year. Brice is a great student-athlete, who’s very humble, and coachable, which is why he’s one of the top cornerbacks in the county.”