Bitcoin approaches $60K with network adoption increase predicting strong bull run

Polkadot has been in a strong bullish trend lately. Its price has jumped by more than 300% from its July low. The coin will likely maintain its bullish trend in the near term. The Polkadot (DOT/USD) price maintained its bullish rally in the overnight session as investors cheered the great Bitcoin comeback. Investors are also waiting for the important parachain auctions that kicks off in the coming month. The DOT token is trading at $43.98, which is a few points below its all-time high of $49.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 19 HOURS AGO