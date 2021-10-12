CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin approaches $60K with network adoption increase predicting strong bull run

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedian size of on-chain transactions has grown from 0.6 BTC to 1.3 BTC since last month. First bull cross in 16 months expected by the end of this week. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) continues to rally as blockchain activity picks up; signs are the long-term technical indicator is about to turn bullish. The premiere crypto’s value rose by 30% this month alone, while network user activity has increased 19% to 284,179, according to data provided by Glassnode.

#Bull Run#Bull Markets#Moving Average#Btc#First Bull Cross#Invezz#Bull Cross
