Los Angeles, CA

First look: Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 8 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) visit the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in a Week 6 battle between two teams looking to stay hot in the season’s early going. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Below, we look at the Chargers vs. Ravens odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Los Angeles travels to Baltimore off a wild 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns. QB Justin Hebert threw for 398 yards and 4 TDs in a game that had 10 ties and lead changes. The Chargers now head on the road where they have managed a pair of one-score victories in as many tries. Overall, L.A. has won three in a row.

The Ravens find themselves at home for the second of four straight games at MT&T Stadium. Baltimore earned a 31-25 come from behind, overtime victory Monday over the Indianapolis Colts. QB Lamar Jackson was 37-for-43 passing for 442 yards and 4 TD passes. The Ravens unexpectedly lead the league in total offense with 440.6 yards per game.

Chargers at Ravens odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Chargers +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Ravens -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Chargers +3.5, -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Ravens -3.5, +102 (bet $100 to win $102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Chargers 4-1 | Ravens 4-1
  • ATS: Chargers 4-1 | Ravens 2-3
  • O/U: Chargers 1-4 | Ravens 3-2

Chargers at Ravens head-to-head

The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17 on the road in 2019 the last time these two teams met. Four of the last five games dating back to 2012 between the Chargers and Ravens have been decided by one score. Baltimore leads the all-time series, 7-6. The Ravens have outscored the Chargers by a slim 270-259 margin over those 13 games.

The road team is on a five-game ATS win streak.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

