The cannabis industry has received some good news today. Two of the largest states made announcements that serve to benefit both their local cannabis sectors. California was one of the first states to legalize recreational cannabis, but today Governor Gavin Newsom took it a step further when he signed into effect a bill that will fully legalize smokable hemp and edibles containing CBD (cannabidiol). Less than a year after legalizing cannabis, New York’s government has ruled that most employers will not be able to drug test employees for it. For cannabis stocks, it’s been a green day in more ways than one.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO