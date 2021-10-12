CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Looking for the Next SHIB? 9 Things to Know About the Red-Hot Floki Inu (FLOKI) Crypto.

By Samuel O'Brient
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

First there was Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). Then there was Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB–USD). And now, the world of cryptos themed after a cute puppy just got even more complicated. We all loved it when Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his adorable Shiba Inu puppy Floki, but one group has found a way to capitalize on it with the launch of Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD). Floki Inu is a relatively new token, and it seems that the FLOKI crypto already has fans barking for more.

