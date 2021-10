Don’t let the title fool you, I am not a fan of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock prospects. I think the company’s goals are noble, but they are not likely to succeed. Making a solid state battery work in any condition on an electric vehicle is a tall order. It may work in a lab setting but not under the big load of an EV. That was my spoiler alert, but stay tuned because I will argue for why we need them to succeed. The long-term thesis for QS stock is valid even if it’s not mine.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO