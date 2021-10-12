CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Boise’s First Snow: When Could We See The White Stuff in 2021?

By Michelle Heart
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boise didn't break a record for the number of 100º days in 2021, but we came really, really close. Those of us who couldn't wait for things to cool off are finally getting our wish, but didn't expect it to happen so drastically, so quickly!. It's hard to believe that...

1035kissfmboise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Here’s What’s Causing That Awful Odor on the I-84 Connector

If you've driven along the connector on I-84 anytime in the past couple of weeks, you already know exactly what "odor" we're referring to. It smells like a mix between a backed-up sewer and sour milk and that's because it technically is. The Idaho Statesman reports that the horrific odor is coming from the Darigold plant that sits just south of the Connector near Emerald Street.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Top 12 Most Frustrating Intersections In and Around Boise; Is Your Pick on The List?

Have you ever completely changed your commute to avoid a certain intersection simply because it aggravates you? Rest assured, you're not alone!. There's no doubt that Boise doesn't have the same traffic challenges as say Seattle or Portland. According to a May 2021 overview put together by Boise Valley Economic Partnership, our short commute time is one of Boise's most attractive qualities. On average, commute times are about 22 minutes which is under the national average.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

When Will the Beloved Fountain at Boise’s Ann Morrison Park Be Torn Out?

For the better part of 62 years, the incredible fountain has shot water high into the sky during sweltering Boise summers and provided sweet relief its cool mist. Unfortunately, it was one way to cool down that we didn't get to enjoy during a summer than brought Boise a nearly record number of 100º+ degree days. The iconic fountain at Ann Morrison Park stayed dry in 2021 as the City of Boise prepared to demolish it. This sign informing park goers that the fountain would be replaced first appeared in late May.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
103.5 KISSFM

These 8 International Round-Trips Are $500 or Less From Boise

After a long year and MORE of very limited traveling, folks here in the Treasure Valley and beyond are just excited to get out and see some different things. Remember when boarding a plane was something we took for granted? Now, our minds are on VACATION and some of these flight deals are simply too good to not take a serious look at:
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Treasure Valley Pumpkin Farm is Named the Best in Idaho

One of our favorite places to hang out each fall has earned the attention of Reader's Digest as the best pumpkin patch in Idaho. But the pumpkin patch isn't even the thing they're the most well-known for. Pumpkin patches in parking lots are great if you need easy access and...
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Still 6th Most Expensive State for Gas Prices

In Idaho, we're used to being one the most expensive states to purchase gasoline. Last week, we were the sixth most expensive state in the country, but that was down from the week before. This week, ten states saw gasoline price increases averaging ten cents or more per gallon, reports...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snows#Boise State#Christmas
103.5 KISSFM

History Lesson: What is the OLDEST Town in Idaho?

Alright, where is the real OG in Idaho? The original? Where did it all start for the gem state? First a little background before we get there. The Native Americans inhabited, what we now know as Idaho for thousands of years according to Wikipedia. "In the early 19th century, Idaho was considered part of the Oregon Country, an area disputed between the United States and the British Empire. It officially became U.S. territory with the signing of the Oregon Treaty of 1846, but a separate Idaho Territory was not organized until 1863, instead being included for periods in Oregon Territory and Washington Territory. Idaho was eventually admitted to the Union on July 3, 1890, becoming the 43rd state."
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

10 Little Known Facts About Eagle, ID

Most people would probably guess that Eagle was named after majestic bald eagles, but only Idahoans know what river those eagles lived near. Eagle, Idaho is full of rich history, and those little-known facts deserve the spotlight. Every city has to start somewhere, and Eagle's humble beginnings involved 350 people,...
EAGLE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

11 of the Most Boise ‘Red Flag Emoji’ Memes On the Internet

Trying to keep up with the latest social media trends can be exhausting! Why are our timelines full of 🚩 posts?. We're not exactly sure how this trend exploded in a matter of days, but according to CNET the use of this particular emoji increased 455% over the past week. The concept of the trend is pretty simple. People post a statement that when said in conversation, raises a "red flag" as to why this is someone you don't or need in your life based on that opinion. They then follow it-up with a bunch of 🚩 emojis.
INTERNET
103.5 KISSFM

Meridian’s 5 Most Affordable Homes [photos]

Looking for a home in the Treasure Valley can be a full-contact sport. Home values have begun to fall, and as we've reported here, some experts are predicted that the housing bubble will finally burst in our area. Meridian Idaho's 5 Most Affordable Homes [Photos]. Tired of looking, and looking...
MERIDIAN, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
103.5 KISSFM

Eagle’s Goose Fire Started By Fireworks

Perhaps you remember the summer of 2016. It was a warm summer evening and nothing was out of the ordinary. Late into the night, news alerts were breaking and we were live on the radio bringing you details on one of the scariest images of our city that many have seen in recent history: Table Rock was up in flames. During this fire, homes and land were threatened into the next day as crews raced to save what they could. This tragic and graphic fire was caused by fireworks.
103.5 KISSFM

POV: You’re Staying at a Cabin in McCall, Idaho

Imagine walking out of your cabin and seeing a family of deer starring back at you like this:. TikTok user @hazelbabyxo posted a video back in February to the social media site showing 7 deer standing in the snow next to their porch with the caption, "only in Idaho." It was later confirmed in the comment section that this was captured in McCall.
103.5 KISSFM

Do You LOVE Bacon Idaho? You MUST Try BACON in Boise (Gallery)

MMMMM. Bacon. The sizzling goodness that brings smiles to faces on Saturday and Sunday mornings all around the United States. If you are lucky maybe even on weekdays, and maybe not even in the morning. Growing up my mom was a total health nut so I never got bacon at home but I would get it at my grandmas house when I spent the night. She knew I was deprived so would cook a ton until I got my fill. In adulthood I was able to explore my bacon cravings a bit more, thank goodness.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

JUMP Boise Invites You To Jump-Or-Treat

Grab the kids and celebrate Halloween early at JUMP Boise's Jump-Or-Treat Saturday, the 23rd in Downtown Boise!. You know if JUMP Boise is throwing the event, it's gonna be a lot of fun, and in this case, plenty spoOoky, too! It's JUMP Boise's Jump-Or-Treat 2021 and everyone is invited. According to JUMP Boise's website, "The JUMP Park will be transformed into a Wacky World of Wonder with larger-than-life inflatables, creative backdrops, and awe-inspiring decorations. Little and big ghosts, goblins are encouraged to dress up in costumes and “JUMP or Treat” while exploring the winding walk through the outdoor areas of JUMP. Yummy treats and treasures will be offered to all the little ones in attendance. Chili, cider, and other small-bites will be available to warm your belly while supplies last in JUMP‘s SHARE Kitchen Studio."
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

“Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash” Real Estate Expert

We all know the saying, what goes up, must go down. This could be good news for those in Boise and its surrounding areas looking for a reasonable price on a home. From a Florida Atlantic University study, Boise has already been recognized as America's most overpriced home market. Now, Idaho's capital city could be in line for some steep price reductions in home prices. This is excellent news if you're buying a home and not so great if you're selling your home.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Build The Ultimate Idaho Gift Basket With These 5 Things

"You live in Idaho? Are there potatoes everywhere?" "What do you have in Idaho? Potatoes?" "What is there to do in Idaho? You just eat potatoes all day?" "Oh, Idaho! That's the state with potatoes, right?" "Idaho? You-da-hoe. Sorry that's all I know about Idaho. And the potatoes." Whether you've...
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy