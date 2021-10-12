U.S. wheat futures rally on USDA forecast of low global supplies

CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rallied on Tuesday, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that world wheat ending stocks were the lowest in five years, with the United States, Australia and Iran accounting for most of the reduction. * USDA's 2021/22 world wheat ending stocks figure of 277.18 million tonnes missed analysts' expectations, however, reflecting drought in the northern U.S. and Canada that hurt production. * Even before the report, wheat futures were rising: Wheat regained its previous day losses overnight after reaching its lowest in a week, supported by global demand and uncertain supply. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 2-1/4 cents at $7.34 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 6-1/2 cents at $7.41 and MGEX December spring wheat was up 7 cents at $9.52-1/2. * Russian wheat export prices rose for a 13th consecutive week, supported by limited supply, a stronger rouble and a higher global benchmark in Paris , analysts said. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said it has canceled an international tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Nov. 23-Dec. 3. The tender was canceled due to high prices offered that did not match the direction of international markets, GASC said. * France's farm ministry lowered its estimate for the 2021 soft wheat crop to 35.2 million tonnes from 36.1 million expected last month and cut its barley harvest estimate to 11.4 million tonnes from 11.7 million tonnes last month. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)