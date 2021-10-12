CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BNGO Stock: The Big Acquisition News Sending Bionano Genomics Soaring

By Samuel O'Brient
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

As the Covid-19 pandemic has developed and unfolded, the topic of variants has received considerable attention from the medical community as countries have watched new forms of the virus manifest. This trend has posed many negative effects regarding public health. However, for companies operating within the biotech sector, particularly those with a focus in infectious diseases and variants, it has meant a new wave of opportunity. Genome variation researcher Bionano Geonomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is expanding its efforts in variant analysis by acquiring BioDiscovery, a leader in clinical software production. Naturally, the news of this deal has sent BNGO stock soaring.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks to Buy – While They’re Still Penny Stocks

Putting it simply, penny stocks haven’t been so hot lately. Chalk this up to both the deflating of the meme stock bubble, as well as overall market volatility. Not only have popular names in this category (stocks priced at $5 or less) moved lower. Many once-hot names have tanked to the point where they too have “penny stock status.”
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 A-Rated Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4

There is a lot going on right now. Inflation is becoming a concern and the global supply chain has yet to recover from the pandemic, resulting in product shortages. Semiconductors continue to be in short supply, making supply woes worse — especially when it comes to consumer electronics and cars. The federal government is struggling to pass big bills. At times like this, many investors turn their attention to dividend stocks.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

We Nailed the Low in Lucid Motors Stock—What the Chart Says Now

Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) and a number of other EV stocks have performed really poorly lately. Sept. 1 was not a good day for LCID stock, which closed lower more than 10% on the day. However, at the session low, Lucid Motors stock was down almost 20%. Even though it was...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Hyliion Holdings Stock Isn’t as Cheap as It Looks as Costs Rise and Hope Fades

It is no secret that Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock has become a massive disappointment. It fell dramatically leading up to its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger back in late 2020, after rising in equally dramatic fashion after the initial announcement. Prices rocketed from under $10 per share to a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Bngo#Genomics#The Big Acquisition News#Biodiscovery#Investorplace
InvestorPlace

DiDi Stock Has Been Disappointing, But It Still Looks Attractive for Some Investors

Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) went public on June 29 at a price of $14. After two days of trading, it was over $16. Since then, it’s pretty much been downhill for DIDI stock. Although the IPO raised more than $4.4 billion, I think it’s fair to say that most of the initial investors in the IPO are disappointed by the stock’s performance since June.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Sundial Grower’s Acquisition Changes Little for Investors

Alberta-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is expanding its footprint with the planned purchase of Alcanna, Canada’s largest private liquor retailer. Any current upbeat forecasts about SNDL stock will likely leverage news of the approximately $277 million all-stock deal. I’ll jump into the details of the deal in a moment....
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Intel Stock Is Gearing Up for a Serious Breakout Here

Investors have very few expectations for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock. After falling behind on innovation, the company allowed Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to grow to an enormous size. A former industry leader, INTC stock now trades at a market capitalization that is barely double that of AMD stock. Bulls dumped INTC...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

PTON Stock: The Good News That Has Peloton Shares Riding Higher Today

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock is peddling higher on Wednesday thanks to a new data report concerning the fitness company. According to this report, there’s a growing trend showing increasing demand for the company’s products. Peloton offers a premium exercise bicycle, as well as subscription fitness routines to go along with it.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
InvestorPlace

Crypto Stocks: Why MARA, RIOT, BTBT, COIN, MSTR and SI Are Moving Higher Today

Crypto stocks are on the rise today as the rising price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has investors excited about shares connected to it. Bitcoin has been trending higher lately with significant rises over the last couple of weeks. That reached a climax today with the crypto reaching a new all-time high. As a result, shares are trading at around $66,928.67 as of this writing, which is a 7% increase over the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

It’s Time to Secure Those Profits You Earned from Novavax

In my last take on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock, I warned readers that it was time to consider securing some profits. You don’t have to dump all your holdings, to be sure, but having soared from fiscal perdition to its lofty standing now, actualizing the paper gains of NVAX stock just makes sense.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

BBIG Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Vinco Ventures Today?

The turbulence that has surrounded Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) continues today as several new developments have investors struggling to keep up while shares fall. Investment communities have been eagerly awaiting news of the Cryptyde spinoff, which initially had a dividend record date for last week. The spinoff dividend’s launch date has been pushed back further but that’s not the only big change that should have BBIG stock fans on their toes. The company is about to have new executives, and it may even have a new name.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

SESN News: Why Biotech Penny Stock Sesen Bio Is Skryocketing Today

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after revealing plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Sesen Bio is taking part in a CMC Type A Meeting with the FDA on Oct. 29. This will have it going over what needs to happen for Vicineum to get approval in the U.S.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
InvestorPlace

Meme Stocks Today: What Investors Are Saying About WISH Stock as Shares Cross the $6-Mark

Meme stocks are on the move today and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are among them with rising prices alongside investor chatter. We’re also seeing heavy trading of WISH stock today. This has some 91 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s quite the increase over its daily average trading volume of about 37 million shares.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Come Roaring Back

I have a soft spot for investing in growth stocks. In my earlier years, though, I definitely shied away from this group. The stocks were incredibly volatile, the valuations were high and there always seemed to be so much controversy. Investors would have heated discussions on message boards, the same...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
InvestorPlace

How to Invest in Palantir Technologies

Data-mining and analytics firm Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock has been on investors’ radar since making its public market debut in September 2002 at $10 a share. PLTR stock ran up to a high of $45 in late January during the meme-stock frenzy after gaining the attention of retail investors at Reddit.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

SDIG Stock IPO: 11 Things to Know as Crypto Miner Stronghold Digital Starts Trading

Crypto bulls are already smiling in the middle of this very eventful week for digital currency on Wall Street. But today, they’ll have a new investment to target via Stronghold (NASDAQ:SDIG). The SDIG stock IPO (initial public offering) is bringing crypto mining to the stock market yet again but with some refreshing twists; not only is Stronghold a U.S.-based company but also, alongside the likes of recently public Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE), it’s a crypto mining company that puts special emphasis on mining as sustainably as possible.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Alliances With Cloud Leaders Will Set UiPath Stock in Motion

Ready to join the automation revolution? It’s coming whether you like it or not, and enterprise automation software maker UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is poised to be a major part of this movement. So, if you’re looking for a ground-floor opportunity, PATH stock seems like an obvious choice. Yet, shares have drifted down for the past five months.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy