BNGO Stock: The Big Acquisition News Sending Bionano Genomics Soaring
As the Covid-19 pandemic has developed and unfolded, the topic of variants has received considerable attention from the medical community as countries have watched new forms of the virus manifest. This trend has posed many negative effects regarding public health. However, for companies operating within the biotech sector, particularly those with a focus in infectious diseases and variants, it has meant a new wave of opportunity. Genome variation researcher Bionano Geonomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is expanding its efforts in variant analysis by acquiring BioDiscovery, a leader in clinical software production. Naturally, the news of this deal has sent BNGO stock soaring.investorplace.com
