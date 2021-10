The stock price of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) increased by over 15% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) increased by over 15% today. Investors responded positively to Tilray announcing the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Blair MacNeil as President of Tilray Canada. And in this new role, Blair will drive Tilray’s next stage of growth in Canada and oversee sales, marketing, and operations across medical and adult-use cannabis businesses. Blair is going to report to Jim Meiers – who has been appointed to Chief Operations Officer of Tilray.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO