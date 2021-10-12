COLVILLE INDIAN HOUSING AUTHORITY OPEN POSITIONS

The Colville Indian Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the following position: Payment Coordinator, Emergency Rental Assistance Program Manager, ERA Information and Referral Specialist, Occupancy Specialist, and Resident Services Specialist. For a complete copy of the job description and application please visit: www.colvilleiha.org Indian Preference will apply; preference will also be given to honorably discharged veterans who are minimally qualified. Please submit applications to: Tauni Marchand, Administrative/HR Manager at P.O. Box 528, Nespelem WA, 99155 or email to tauni.marchand@colvilletribes.com.