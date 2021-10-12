CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Alert: Phishing Scam on Vaccine Verification

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScammers Use Fake Text Message to Try to Get Users to Click on Fraudulent Link. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and the New York State Department of Health today warned New Yorkers of a text message phishing scheme targeting those attempting to validate vaccine status to try to steal personal information. Phishing texts are fraudulent messages to trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device or designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to commit identity theft.

