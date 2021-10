Dancing With the Stars kicked off Disney week on Monday night. During the episode, the celebrities danced routines inspired by their favorite Disney heroes. On Tuesday night, they'll do the same regarding some of the most famous villains in Disney history. By the end of the night, celebrities such as Melora Hardin and JoJo Siwa found themselves at the top of the leaderboard while others, like Brian Austin Green, were at the bottom. You might be wondering whether anyone was eliminated by the end of the night. Well... host Tyra Banks shared that all of the couples would be returning to compete on Tuesday night's episode!

