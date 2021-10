Edna Fern Redfern, 100, of Litchfield, formerly of Raymond, died at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hillsboro Area Hospital. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Honey Bend, with Rev. David Ziegenbein of Pleasant Hill Christian Church officiating. Masks are required for those attending the services. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is assisting the family with arrangements.