Randolph Rockets Homecoming 2021

FORT MADISON – Don’t let the smiles fool ya, these three can be just a little fiery – and competitive. For more than a decade, the three daughters of Jan and Brad Randolph of Fort Madison have been patrolling the Crusaders’ side of the volleyball court at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Fort Madison. And after all is said and done, Head Coach Melissa Freesmeier will get a full 12 years, and at least one state championship, out of the trio.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO