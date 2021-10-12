CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph Rockets Homecoming 2021

By Alec Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleRandolph Schools celebrated Homecoming last week, which was made extra special after the difficulties of the 2020-2021 school year. The Rockets recognized the homecoming court and crowned their king and queen on Monday at coronation. On the court were: junior attendants Evan Bennerotte and Paige Ford, seniors Jacob Weckop, Clay Nielsen, Mason Lorenzen, Peyton Emerson, Nathan Weckop, Hannah Werner, Kilyn Fredrickson, Macy Green, Lindsay Sundby and Lydia Coonrod. Nielsen and Coonrod were crowned king and queen.

