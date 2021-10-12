National Indoor Air Quality Month

Ensure a healthy sleep environment with the Sveeve smart nightstand. This bedtime gadget boasts built-in sensor technology that monitors your bedroom’s air quality. In fact, the nightstand analyzes the data and presents it to you via the app in an understandable way. Even better, the small form factor affixes to your bed quickly and easily. It also provides space for storing essential items like your smartphone. What’s more, the surface is also a wireless charger. Otherwise, you can use the USB port to charge up. Moreover, with the interchangeable surface, you can change the style and color of the table to suit your tastes. Finally, with two styles—slide and clamp—this nightstand works with any bed. Finally, this gadget is made of recycled materials, supporting sustainability.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO