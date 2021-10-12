CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Indoor Air Quality Month

By Caitlin Rogers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey shows that people spend almost 90% of their time indoors, and the pandemic has put a focus on indoor air quality. October is National Indoor Air Quality Month, and it's an important conversation to have. Allergens, viruses, bacteria, and gasses can all travel through the air and make us sick.

