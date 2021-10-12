Whiting seeks applicants for vacant trustee position

(OLNEY) A reminder that the Richland County School District has a vacant seat to fill on the Richland County School Board of Education due to a recent board member resignation. The Board is now currently accepting applications for the open position. A letter of interest and resume may be submitted to the RCCU #1 Board of Education by mail or send via email to Board President, Jeff Wilson, at jwilson@rccu1.net. The application deadline is October 21st, 2021, a week from this coming Thursday. The term for this vacancy will begin November 2021 and run through April 2023. This position will be appointed during the regular school board meeting to be held November 16th, 2021. A board of education candidate must be a registered voter and a resident of the school district at least one year preceding the appointment. All candidates are required to file a Statement of Economic Interest with the Richland County Clerk.

