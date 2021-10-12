CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting seeks applicants for vacant trustee position

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Whiting is looking for another trustee. The sudden resignation of former Trustee Susan Lasecki on Aug. 26 leaves an open position on the Village Board. Any current village resident age 18 or over who is interested in serving as a trustee should send a letter of interest to Village Clerk Annette Stashek at [email protected]

