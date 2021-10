TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday marks 25 years since a Tuscaloosa man was shot and killed outside a former lounge on 37th Street. Police say Joseph Todd Jowers was shot on October 13, 1996 while leaving the now-closed Classics Lounge, where he taught line dancing and karaoke. Jowers was walking a woman to her car around 2:10 a.m. when he was shot in the head.