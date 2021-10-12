Apple's AirPods Max crash to record-low price in early Black Friday deal at Amazon
Save $100 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Apple's AirPods Max, which are on sale for a record-low price of $449.99. That's a massive $100 discount and $40 less than last week's price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This deal applies to all colors, and as of right now, the AirPods are in stock and ready to ship.www.techradar.com
