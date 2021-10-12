CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's AirPods Max crash to record-low price in early Black Friday deal at Amazon

By Mackenzie Frazier
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Save $100 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Apple's AirPods Max, which are on sale for a record-low price of $449.99. That's a massive $100 discount and $40 less than last week's price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This deal applies to all colors, and as of right now, the AirPods are in stock and ready to ship.

TechRadar

TechRadar

ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

