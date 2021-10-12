It’s National Farmer’s Day. A Big “Thank You” to Montana Farmers

You could go anywhere in Montana and find a fantastic steakhouse. Whether you want fancy or historic, there are quite a few to choose from. Love Food came out with a list of Each State's Best Steakhouse and this is a pleasantly surprising choice. Honestly, I have heard of this spot but never have had the opportunity to go try this spot but now I have to try it out soon. The best steakhouse in Montana is the Lolo Creek Steakhouse in Lolo, Montana.

