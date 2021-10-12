‘Fighting Words’ — Fury-Wilder 3: Five Knockdowns and Two Elevations

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will throw down one last time tonight (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) in a main event Heavyweight clash from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles are on the line here, but it’s much more is at stake than goldens traps. Now that Anthony Joshua has been upset twice in the last two years, it’s hard to argue against the winner of this fight as the best Heavyweight in the sport. Additionally, there’s quite a bit of bad blood in this match up, as the trash talk has been constant (see above!), growing particularly bad after the outcome of the second fight.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO