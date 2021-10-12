CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fighting Words’ — Fury-Wilder 3: Five Knockdowns and Two Elevations

By David Greisman
The Ring Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was concussive. It was conclusive. It was everything a third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder needed to be. They had already fought for 19 rounds with four knockdowns between them. This time, there were five knockdowns over the course of 11 rounds. They had already provided drama in the first fight and demolition in the second. After those two memorable nights, they saved the best for last.

