Daniel Craig’s James Bond Grapples With Life in Goodbye Film No Time To Die

The first set piece in No Time to Die begins with a bang and ends with a chase. An explosion knocks a certain British intelligence agent onto the Southern Italian dirt. His suit—tan and slimmed along the ribs—is stained, but he’s Bond, James Bond, so it’s still intact. This is where things heat up: Bond, fleeing on a bridge made of weathered cobblestone, dodges an oncoming car by ducking behind a boulder a few feet in front of the vehicle; Bond, still imperiled, dodges gunfire and jumps clear off the bridge using an electrical wire as a bungee; Bond, completely unarmed, battles a machine-gun-wielding attacker with a cybernetic eye and a penchant for headbutts. They tussle in the dust for a moment, then trade punches on their feet until our hero prevails, strangling the man to the point of unconsciousness with a laundry cord swiped off a nearby villa.
