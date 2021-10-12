CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Craig’s James Bond Grapples With Life in Goodbye Film No Time To Die

Cover picture for the articleAh, Mr. Bond. We’ve been expecting you… After a seven-year hiatus and a number of production issues, the final installment in the Daniel Craig canon, No Time to Die, finally drops this weekend, and it might be the most emotional episode yet. The Craig films have been less about flash...

Lea Seydoux says 'No Time to Die' explores her 'complex' character in sendoff for Daniel Craig as James Bond

The latest James Bond movie has a license to thrill, but for star Lea Seydoux, the emotional scenes are what really give life to “No Time to Die.”. Seydoux appreciates how the connection between her character, Dr. Madeleine Swann, and Bond serves as a driving force in the movie, and helps set up an epic sendoff for actor Daniel Craig in his fifth and final performance as 007.
What Does the Next Era of James Bond Look Like?

The first set piece in No Time to Die begins with a bang and ends with a chase. An explosion knocks a certain British intelligence agent onto the Southern Italian dirt. His suit—tan and slimmed along the ribs—is stained, but he’s Bond, James Bond, so it’s still intact. This is where things heat up: Bond, fleeing on a bridge made of weathered cobblestone, dodges an oncoming car by ducking behind a boulder a few feet in front of the vehicle; Bond, still imperiled, dodges gunfire and jumps clear off the bridge using an electrical wire as a bungee; Bond, completely unarmed, battles a machine-gun-wielding attacker with a cybernetic eye and a penchant for headbutts. They tussle in the dust for a moment, then trade punches on their feet until our hero prevails, strangling the man to the point of unconsciousness with a laundry cord swiped off a nearby villa.
No Time To Die becomes fourth most successful Bond at UK box office

New James Bond film No Time To Die has moved up to fourth place in the top 10 highest-grossing 007 movies at the UK box office.The latest big screen instalment in the long-running spy series, which sees Daniel Craig play the famous secret agent for the last time, had made £68.6 million as of October 17.This means it has now overtaken 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me (a total box office of £67.0 million), in which Sir Roger Moore played 007, and also 2008’s Quantum Of Solace (£67.9 million), Craig’s second outing as Bond.Skyfall (2012) is top of the chart...
‘No Time To Die’ Becomes 2021’s No. 2 Hollywood Movie Worldwide As It Nears $500M Global

MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die is crossing $368M at the international box office and $474M worldwide with today’s business included — and that confirms something we’ve been expecting from Mr Bond. To wit: the 25th 007 movie is now the No. 2 Hollywood movie globally and overseas of 2021; both benchmarks, in studio terms, coming in only behind Universal’s F9. It will hit $500M this weekend. Universal, MGM and United Artists Releasing all share in the new milestone given the mix of offshore and domestic. For Uni, No Time To Die gives it bragging rights to having the Nos. 1 and...
Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
Ludacris Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud Is a ‘Delicate Situation’

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”
Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 26, Seen In Rare Photo While Out In LA

A few days after attending a baseball game with dad Tom, Connor Cruise was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. Connor Cruise stepped out with a pal in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The 26-year-old son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman was photographed as he made his way to a red Ferrari. He looked comfortable and casual in a blue long sleeve, dark denim, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.
Oh My God, Dakota Johnson!

I have made absolutely no secret of my love for Dakota Johnson and her style on this website over the years, in a way that I personally think is fine and completely normal. And you would think that, by now, I might have some kind of immunity to seeing a particularly strong red carpet look from the actor by now. But, after seeing what she wore to the New York Film Festival on Wednesday night, I can attest that this is emphatically not the case.
Nicolas Cage Shaves Head for New Movie, Looks Totally Different

Nicolas Cage is well-known for going to extremes for his film roles, and now the iconic actor looks totally different after shaving his head for a new movie. Cage is currently filming Butcher's Crossing in Montana, and in a new on-set photo, the star is seen rocking a bald look with a dark beard while filming out in the northwest wilderness. The look is an interesting one for Cage, if only because it appears to be the first time we've seen him without hair, but he absolutely pulls it off.
Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
Nicole Kidman supported by daughter Bella as she makes stunning LA appearance

Nicole Kidman looked nothing short of incredible during her latest public appearance. The Nine Perfect Strangers star stole the show in a sheer red dress as she walked the green carpet at the opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. But it was her hair that really got fans talking.
Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
