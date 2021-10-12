CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&W Returns to Hot Springs! What About Texarkana?

By Mario Garcia
I was in Hot Springs recently when I noticed an A&W right off the loop and immediately it began bringing back memories of when Texarkana used to have two A&W's. Back in the 60s and 70s, the A&W Root Beer stand was located at the corner of Hickory and 9th Street. It was a place where teenagers gathered and cruised around on the weekend, reminding me a lot of Mel's in the movie American Grafitti. I guess you could say, it was that era's Sonic Drive-In. You would pull up in a stall and wait for the carhop to come out and take your order, no red buttons to push back then. One of their signature drinks of course was their famous root beer served in a cold Frosted Glass mug, so delicious. When I was a kid my mother would always buy me and my brother a baby mug to take home, I've still got one somewhere. Sure you can buy their root beer in a can or bottle but it's just not the same as getting that fresh frosty mug taste.

Majic 93.3

TAPD Drug Take-Back Program Saturday October 23

It's time for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department's annual event of the Drug Take-Back Program coming up this Saturday, October 23. This is a Great Way to Make Sure Old Medications Don't Get into the Wrong Hands. Do you have some old prescription drugs sitting around in your bathroom medicine...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

From great live music at local restaurants to great spooky things to do this weekend. You can truly find it all in Texarkana. 1. All of the live music in Texarkana in one place. No matter what type of music you like you can find some great live music at your favorite spot in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

State Fair of Texas Wraps It for 2021 – 2.2 Million Served

The State Fair of Texas went for over 700 days without filling Fair Park with fair fans, food fans, football fans, and animal lovers of all shapes and sizes. 2.2 Million attended this year's fair in one fashion or another, and below we will run down some of the more interesting numbers for you.
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

