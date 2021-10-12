CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, PA

Millersville University hosting active shooter drill Tuesday morning at Winter Center

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 150 people are helping stage an active shooter drill this morning at Millersville University. The Winter Center is the staging area for the drill that includes police officers, fire fighters and EMTs as well as students portraying victims. The drill was organized by the PA Southcentral Counter Terrorism Task Force and the Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Agency. It is co-sponsored on campus by the University Police and the Center for Disaster Research and Education.

IN THIS ARTICLE
