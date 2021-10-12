CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Taboo Alert at the Met

By Heather Mac Donald
City Journal
 8 days ago

Peter Gelb, general manager of the Metropolitan Opera, may be quaking in his boots right now. A revival of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot, in Franco Zeffirelli’s opulent 1987 production, opens tonight. Bursting with violations of rapidly evolving taboos, it presents a glittering target for the woke mob. If the race censors take down the Met’s Turandot, they will have notched their biggest victory to date. The production’s transgressions of the new theatrical orthodoxy have likely kept Gelb up at night.

www.city-journal.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn thinks boys should be raised as ‘monsters’. The consequences could be catastrophic for us all

With a perfectly coifed blonde mane and matinee smile, Madison Cawthorn looks like a Ken doll and has about as much brains as one, too. He is the quintessential corn-fed All-American boy-next-door.That is, until he opens his mouth. Only then do you realize that he is hate personified, an incubus made flesh. “They are trying to de-masculate [sic] the young men in our country because they don’t want people who are going to stand up,” Cawthorn told a cheering crowd in a video obtained by Right Wing Watch. “If you are raising a young man, please raise them to be...
CELEBRITIES
dailynewsen.com

The famous who speak openly of their mental health problems to break social taboo

On October 10, World Mental Health Day was held, one of the most devastating invisible diseases, suffered in silence and affect millions of people in the world. For this reason, UNICEF Spain has launched the campaign in Social Networks #Enmimente to normalize and visibilize this health problem since, according to the Confederation of Mental Health Spain, 6.7% of the population suffers from depression and anxiety and 1 of 4 people has or will have a symptom in our country in our country.
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

'Bold' titles break taboos at Saudi book fair

Books on long taboo subjects like intimacy, secularism and magic were among those on display at the Riyadh book fair this month, as Saudi Arabia seeks to modernise its ultraconservative image. But despite the exhibition of works long rejected as un-Islamic by Saudi authorities, some publishers said they continue to practise a form of self-censorship while the new boundaries remain unclear. Since Mohammed bin Salman was appointed crown prince in 2017, the kingdom has undergone economic, religious and social reforms. Changes have included allowing women to drive, the reopening of cinemas and mixed-gender music concerts.
RELIGION
Variety

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Billy Porter Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Billy Porter’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timur
Person
George Floyd
Person
Franco Zeffirelli
Person
Bertolt Brecht
Person
Giacomo Puccini
Person
Ferruccio Busoni
Variety

David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ Returns, Like Many of Us, Tempered by the Pandemic: Theater Review

While it’s a pretty small problem in the context of the larger challenges presented by the return of live music, how a performer addresses the pandemic during a performance is no small matter. It is insensitive to seem too happy to be back? Is it too much of a downer to dwell on the tragedies of the past 18 months? And if the appropriate tone is somewhere in the vast gap between the two, how does one navigate it? Although the recent return of rock-oriented Broadway shows by David Byrne and Bruce Springsteen in many ways had an easier return than...
THEATER & DANCE
ARTnews

Suffering and Style Blend in New York Show of Under-Known Polychrome Sculptures by Women, Indigenous Artists

The Catholic Church is known for its love of sumptuous aesthetics where beauty and suffering meet, often to extreme effect. That tendency shows up in polychrome sculptures created in Spain and the Americas between the 16th and 19th centuries. These wood and clay depictions of tortured saints, painted in fleshy tones and exaggerated with drops of blood made from beaded glass, were created to remind their owners of their faith—and the sacrifice that went with it. The Hispanic Society Museum & Library in Upper Manhattan owns one of the largest collections of polychrome sculptures outside of Spain, and last week,...
VISUAL ART
Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ – How Production Designer Alex DiGerlando Paid Homage to Jonathan Larson Through Sets

Production designer Alex DiGerlando had a unique opportunity when it came to set-building for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage-to-screen adaptation of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (in theaters Nov. 12) — he could walk around the actual Greenwich Street apartment of “Rent” playwright Jonathan Larson. “There are a lot of vestiges of that period that are still there,” DiGerlando says. “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” an autobiographical musical, tells the story of Jon, a promising young theater composer who navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. Larson, played in the film by Andrew Garfield, lived at the address...
MOVIES
City Journal

Instagram Alarm

Contrary to what you’ve heard from the press and Congress, the internal documents leaked by former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen do not prove that that the company’s Instagram platform is psychologically scarring teenagers. But the current furor does clearly demonstrate another psychological phenomenon: the Fredric Wertham effect, named for a New York psychiatrist who, like Haugen, starred at a nationally televised Senate hearing about a toxic new media menace to America’s youth.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singers#The Arts#The Metropolitan Opera#Asian#Azerbaijani#Nicaraguan#Anglo#Scottish Opera#British#Twitter
Deadline

At A Revisionist Movie Museum, History “Abridges” The Jews

“We are questioning a canon and creating a canon.” Thus did Doris Berger, senior director of curatorial affairs at the Academy Museum, explain when asked by Sharon Rosen Leib of The Forward why Jews had what seemed to her a disconcertingly small place in this new shrine to the movies. The exchange was reported in an October 14 piece entitled: “Jews built Hollywood. So why is their history erased from the Academy’s new museum?” In truth, Jews and their work have an inevitable presence throughout the museum, though their contribution doesn’t get a tribute on the order of those afforded Haile Gerima, Hayao...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Review: A fresh take on George Orwell as an avid gardener

“Orwell’s Roses,” by Rebecca Solnit (Viking)Weeks after Donald Trump was elected president, George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” shot to the top of bestseller lists. Suddenly, it seemed, readers wanted to reacquaint themselves with a world in which “war is peace” and “two plus two equals five.”That historical moment was not the impetus for Rebecca Solnit’s invigorating new book, “Orwell’s Roses,” although she briefly touches on the Orwellian dimensions of the last administration. Instead, it grew out of a casual conversation with a friend about a newspaper column Orwell wrote in 1946 about the fruit trees and rosebushes he planted around...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

AFI FEST Full Lineup: 2021 Festival Adds ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Parallel Mothers,’ and More

Updated on October 19, 2021 with new additions. The American Film Institute announced today the full lineup for this year’s AFI FEST, which includes Sony Pictures Classics’ “Parallel Mothers,” written and directed by Academy Award winner Pedro Almodóvar and starring the beloved Spanish auteur’s longtime muse Penélope Cruz. The film will receive a red carpet premiere at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, November 13. Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has also been added, and will screen at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, November 11. Other additions to the lineup include buzzy festival titles such as Sean Baker’s “Red...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
China
Variety

Carole King/James Taylor Documentary Directed by Frank Marshall Set for CNN and HBO Max

A documentary about the creative pairing of Carole King and James Taylor has been commissioned by CNN and HBO Max, with Frank Marshall set as director and producer, the two companies announced Friday. Under the terms of the deal, “Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name” will premiere on CNN, while domestic streaming and international distribution rights will go to HBO Max. Marshall, the producer of many feature blockbusters who is lately reinventing himself as a music documentarian, is coming off the warm reception for HBO’s “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.” One of...
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks Transgender Performers, Theater Advocacy and ‘Starlight Express’

Andrew Lloyd Webber would welcome a transgender performer in the cast of one of his shows, the composer and producer said in an interview recorded live at the Variety Legit: Return to Broadway event presented by City National Bank. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “I’ve got nothing against a trans performer,” Lloyd Webber said in the talk, now available as part of the new episode of Variety’s theater podcast, “Stagecraft.” “The question is, are they the best person for the role? It really doesn’t matter what they are, what color they are, it really, really doesn’t matter. That’s always been my mantra.” The subject...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam McKay to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

After a year away because of the pandemic, the Oscar Wilde Awards is set to return in March with director, producer and Oscar-winning writer Adam McKay unveiled Wednesday as the event’s first honoree. J.J. Abrams will be back to emcee on March 24 — the Thursday before the Academy Awards — at his Bad Robot production headquarters in Santa Monica. The fun-loving Oscar Wilde bash celebrates the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music. McKay, 53, was born in Denver and raised in Philadelphia. “Of course he’s Irish,” Trina Vargo, founder...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’ Set for AFI Fest World Premiere

Round up the chorus, Sing 2 will be making music at AFI Fest. The Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures sequel has just been added to the Los Angeles festival’s lineup and is scheduled to have its world premiere on Nov. 14 at TCL Chinese Theatre. The animated film features the voice talents of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. The story follows Buster Moon (McConaughey) and a cast of performers as they prepare to launch a dazzling stage show in the glamorous entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City. In doing so, they attempt to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star — played by global music icon nominee Bono — to join the festivities. Sing 2, which features more than 40 contemporary and classic songs, hits theaters Dec. 22. It was written and directed by Garth Jennings and produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri alongside Janet Healy and Paul Ashdown with music by Joby Talbot. AFI Fest runs Nov. 10-14, opening with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM! and closing with Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Will Smith-starrer King Richard. The full lineup can be found here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City Journal

Taboo Alert at the Met: Update

Condonnato! A morte! As predicted, Franco Zeffirelli’s exuberant production of Puccini’s Turandot, now playing at the Met, has been issued a death sentence. Unlike Fire Shut Up in My Bones, writes New York Times critic Anthony Tommasini, which “attempt[s] to engage with the present moment, in all its roiling complexities,” the Zeffirelli Turandot puts Tommasini in mind of the “wave of anti-Asian hostility that has compelled the arts to re-examine lingering prejudices and racist stereotypes.”
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy