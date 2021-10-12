My boyfriend refuses to get vaccinated so we can’t travel together
We had a plan. When Jaimie would be able to book his vacation days for next year, he’d take a few weeks off in January for us to go to St. Barth. St. Barth was the perfect vacation compromise for us. The sunshine and beaches for me; the island’s unusual, busy airport for him. I’m a swimmer and an ocean-lover and Jaimie is a plane spotter with a successful YouTube channel. We’d be able to enjoy a vacation together, he’d get some great content, and I’d have the best tan of my life. Win, win, win.matadornetwork.com
