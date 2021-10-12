Archaeologists uncover ruins of medieval wine factory at Israel’s Yavne site
The Israeli archaeological site known as Yavne dates back to the late Bronze Age and late Iron Age and is considered one of the most significant Jewish historical sites after the Romans destroyed the temple of Jerusalem in 70 CE. Apparently, Yavne was also a major producer of wine during medieval times. Archaeologists have excavated what they believe was once a wine factory, likely the largest in the world some 1,500 years ago during the Byzantine era, according to a post (and accompanying video) on the Facebook page of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).arstechnica.com
