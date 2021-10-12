India vows to mainstream biodiversity across all sectors, says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Following a long three year wait, the India-Pakistan match is all set to get underway in the T20 World Cup. The arch-rivals last met in the 2019 World Cup where India extended its unbeaten run over Pakistan in the tournament. With Men in Green stronger than ever and the Indians looking to give their skipper Virat Kohli a memorable farewell from T20 captaincy, the game is all set to be a cracker as always.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO