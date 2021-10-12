CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

France’s $35B innovation plan includes nuclear reactor funds

By SYLVIE CORBET
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZZOC_0cP58Kpz00
1 of 9

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 5-year, 30 billion-euro ($35 billion) investment plan for developing innovative technology and industrial activity, including building small nuclear reactors, electric cars and greener airplanes.

The goal of the state-funded France 2030 plan is to boost France’s economic growth over the next decade amid growing global competition with China and the United States, Macron said. The money will start being spent next year, he said.

“If us, Europeans, and especially us, the French, want to be able to choose our future, it is key that we win... the battle for independence and better living conditions,” Macron said.

The plan includes 8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to develop energy technology that would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Macron said the funding would finance the building of small, modular nuclear reactors in France, which relies on nuclear power for 70% of its electricity.

European Union leaders agreed two years that nuclear energy could be part of the 27-nation bloc’s commitment to making its economy carbon-neutral by 2050, giving member countries the option of using it in their national energy mixes.

The issue led to heated debates within the EU, however, with Germany and some other countries arguing that nuclear power should not be included in plans to finance greener energy because it requires mining and long-term storage of radioactive waste.

In his announcement Tuesday, Macron also vowed to make France by 2030 “the leader of green hydrogen” power, a form of energy which does not emit carbon dioxide and can be used in industries such as steel and chemical manufacturing that currently rely on fossil fuels.

The plan calls for 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) to be used to develop about 2 million electric and hybrid cars by the end of the decade.

In addition, France will “massively invest” in building its first “low-carbon plane” by 2030, a project likely to involve European cooperation, Macron stressed. He did not give details about which technology would be used. The plan also provides money to develop by 2026 a reusable launch system to propel spacecrafts.

France’s strategy is intended to support innovative technology in other sectors, including food production, the film industry and medicine.

Macron presented the plan as the continuation of policies his government implemented in the past four years to reduce business taxes and encourage hiring and investment.

The 43-year-old centrist president has not yet announced if he will run for reelection next year, but he is expected to do so. Macron was elected in 2017 on a pro-European, pro-business platform.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

EU leaders seek to safeguard energy supplies as prices soar

European Union leaders met Thursday to discuss ways to ease the pain of soaring energy bills for consumers, while seeking to safeguard energy supplies to the 27-nation bloc by speeding up the transition away from polluting fossil fuels to sustainable alternatives.The energy debate at the EU leaders’ summit comes amid spiraling prices that are pummeling households and businesses still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The talks also come just 10 days ahead of the opening of a U.N. climate summit that is widely seen as the last chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advanced reactors could bring next nuclear era, report finds

As Wyoming continues to carve out a niche in the next-generation nuclear industry, researchers are following along. Already, some have begun to envision the advanced reactor proposed for one of the state’s four retiring coal plants as a possible building block of decarbonization. The vast nuclear facilities already operating in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Reactors#European Union#Electric And Hybrid Cars#Ap#French#Europeans#Eu
jwnenergy.com

Japan’s carbon goal is based on restarting 30 nuclear reactors

Japan’s goal of reducing carbon emissions by 46 per cent by 2030 is based on the assumption it will restart 30 of its nuclear reactors, a top ruling party executive said. Akira Amari, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, made the remarks Sunday in a televised debate broadcast by NHK ahead of the Oct. 31 general election.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalconstructionreview.com

EDF offers to build six nuclear reactors for Polish government

French utility EDF, which opened an office in Warsaw in July as part of a campaign to sell reactors to Poland’s nascent nuclear industry, has now made a preliminary offer to build up to six of its EPR designs. The pressurised-water reactors would each produce 1,650MW of electricity, making them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
world-nuclear-news.org

France makes nuclear offer to Poland

France's EDF has made an offer to the Polish government to build as many as six EPR units. A project of that size would decarbonise 40% of the country's electricity and avoid up to 55 million tons of CO2 per year, EDF said. The "non-binding preliminary offer" represents a range of options for Poland. It details the engineering, procurement and construction that would be needed for four to six EPR units, at either two or three sites. The EPR units would produce 1650 MWe each.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

Macron: Nuclear 'absolutely key' to France's future

Nuclear power was at the heart of French President Emmanuel Macron's France 2030 plan for re-industrialisation, announced yesterday. The plan includes a programme to demonstrate small reactor technology and mass production of hydrogen using nuclear electricity in this decade. Emmanuel Macron sets out his France 2030 vision at the Elysee...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Macron's 30 billion euro "France 2030" investment plan

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment roadmap dubbed "France 2030", aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation. Here are some of the key measures he announced:. NUCLEAR AND HYDROGEN. Macron said France would invest 8 billion euros...
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

France Bets On Nuclear, Hydrogen For Zero-Emission Power

France aims to become a leader in green hydrogen production and reinvent nuclear power by building a small modular reactor by 2030 as part of a wider $34.6 billion (30 billion euro) plan to decarbonize industry and slash emissions, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. France currently gets around...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Nuclear plants insulate France from the energy crisis. Now Macron is doubling down on them in a $35 billion moonshot plan

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Six months before Emmanuel Macron faces a tough election for a second five-year term as president, the French leader unveiled a €30 billion ($35 billion) investment to ramp up tech innovation and heavy industry—in a clear attempt to win over his conservative skeptics and to position France as a major player in the global economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefishsite.com

UK's Seafood Innovation Fund opens for aquaculture innovators

The SIF is a research and development fund that supports projects, ideas and technologies that aim to disrupt the seafood and aquaculture sector. The SIF opened its third funding round last week and is seeking proposals on how to address challenges in aquaculture and the seafood supply chain. SIF will be accepting submissions until 7 January 2022.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

620K+
Followers
333K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy