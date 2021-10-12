CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County seeks next sheriff following Butch Anderson's death

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZi59_0cP57uvK00

Dutchess County is already looking for its next sheriff.

The man who previously held the office, Sheriff Butch Anderson, died suddenly about two weeks ago.

Under state law, the process to appoint a replacement lies in the hands of the governor.

Her pick would then need to be approved by the state Senate.

In the time being, Undersheriff Kirk Imperati is serving as acting sheriff.

Some county officials hope it become permanent - at least until the next election.

The governor's office tells News 12 that the process is under review.

There is no word yet on who the governor is considering or how long it will take.

Rebecca Edwards, minority leader and Dutchess County legislator of District 6 in Poughkeepsie released the following statement: “Sheriff Anderson has served in the office of Sheriff for a quarter-century. I don’t understand the rush to appoint a new sheriff, even before Sheriff Anderson’s funeral. There’s no hurry. Governor Hochul, who has been in office only a month, should take time to understand the needs of the Sheriffs Department and Dutchess County residents.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff Butch Anderson#Senate#Sheriff Anderson#The Sheriffs Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy