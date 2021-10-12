Dutchess County seeks next sheriff following Butch Anderson's death

Dutchess County is already looking for its next sheriff.

The man who previously held the office, Sheriff Butch Anderson, died suddenly about two weeks ago.

Under state law, the process to appoint a replacement lies in the hands of the governor.

Her pick would then need to be approved by the state Senate.

In the time being, Undersheriff Kirk Imperati is serving as acting sheriff.

Some county officials hope it become permanent - at least until the next election.

The governor's office tells News 12 that the process is under review.

There is no word yet on who the governor is considering or how long it will take.

Rebecca Edwards, minority leader and Dutchess County legislator of District 6 in Poughkeepsie released the following statement: “Sheriff Anderson has served in the office of Sheriff for a quarter-century. I don’t understand the rush to appoint a new sheriff, even before Sheriff Anderson’s funeral. There’s no hurry. Governor Hochul, who has been in office only a month, should take time to understand the needs of the Sheriffs Department and Dutchess County residents.”