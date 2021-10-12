CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Fortnite Movie: Help Us All

hot969boston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe horror timeline could become a reality as Epic games is toying with the idea of a Fortnite movie. Also, we give a brief review of the day at Worlds. And we ask will McDonalds be the one to get Nintendo to capitulate on esports. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast...

hot969boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Best gaming Halloween costumes | Among Us, Fortnite, and more

As Halloween approaches, it’s time to start scouring the internet to find the most creative and fun costumes to wear during this fashion-fun holiday. And what better way to show your love of video games than by dressing up as your favorite gaming character, game, or peripheral? It’s Halloween, so be the gaming character you love instead of controlling it! It’s not every day that we receive compliments for walking around dressed as a Mortal Kombat ninja, a Final Fantasy boss, or a fan-favorite controller.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Epic mulls Fortnite movie as it launches entertainment division

A Fortnite feature film is being considered, as part of plans for a new Epic Games entertainment division. The move into scripted video programming was reported today by The Information (paywall), and comes as Epic's revenues have been hit by its inability to expand further on iPhones and Android devices.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Epic Games is considering plans for a Fortnite movie, says report

Fortnite developer Epic Games is mulling over an expansion into the entertainment industry – and is considering plans for a movie based on the popular battle royale game. The news comes by way of The Information, who claim that Epic is looking to diversify its properties in light of legal battles with both Apple and Google that have hamstrung its ability to make gains in the mobile market.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Fortnite Teases An Among Us Crossover On Social Media

Following a lot of controversy surrounding Fortnite‘s recent addition of the Impostors mode, it seems that Epic Games is now open to collaboration with the game that inspired it. In a series of tweets posted by Fortnite and Among Us‘ official twitter handles, both have seemingly hinted at a crossover in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Mcdonalds#Checkpoint Daily#The Checkpoint Xp Crew
cogconnected.com

A Fortnite Movie May Be Closer Than You Think, Reports Claim

Fortnite is a game that needs no introduction – it’s been a staple of the gaming scene for several years, and to see it branching out into the multimedia space seems like a logical step. And given the slight uptick in video games being turned into movies (most notably with the Sonic: the Hedgehog film), Epic Games might be giving Fortnite a similar treatment.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Fortnite’s Impostors mode inspired by Among Us, Epic Games acknowledges

Epic Games said Tuesday that its Fortnite Impostors mode — which is essentially a stylized Among Us remake — is, unsurprisingly, inspired by developer Innersloth’s social deception game. The message is just a quick reference to Among Us as Impostors’ inspiration, coming in a blog about Fortnite’s latest patch notes....
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

From Movies, To Games, Back To Movies: Epic Games May Have Plans For A Fortnite Battle Royale Film

Here’s a fun one for Fortnite fans. You may eventually get so see your favorite universe on the big screen. According to a report on PC Gamer, Epic Games is teaming up with former Lucasfilm executives to bring the game to film. (Okay, well, the news originally dropped on The Information, but there’s a paywall there so our reporting is based on PC Gamer’s report.)
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

The rumored ‘Fortnite’ movie is another step toward the inevitable

What comes to mind when someone mentions Fortnite? Perhaps something along the lines of, massively popular battle royale game for children. Or, the more cynical among us might lean towards, a playable advertisement. People out of the loop may know the name as it relates to its developer, Epic Games, and the ongoing lawsuits the company is involved in against both Apple and Google. While none of those answers are exactly wrong, they don’t fully capture what the game has been moving towards: becoming a universe unto itself. And with this week’s announcement of a possible Fortnite movie in the works, that scenario is beginning to feel inevitable.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
ClutchPoints

A Fortnite movie could possibly come out in the future

Epic Games might be thinking about creating an entertainment division that revolves around scripted video programming. What better way to kick off the new division than to create a movie based on the Fortnite cinematic universe. Discussions about a Fortnite film have been circulating in Epic’s HQ since earlier this...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Fortnite took too long to admit Imposters mode was 'inspired' by Among Us

Epic Games has finally admitted it was inspired by Among Us to create its Imposters gamemode in Fortnite. Almost two months after Epic added the mode it made reference to the original game in its most recent patch notes (v18.2) saying that Imposters was “inspired by Among Us from Innersloth.” At the time of writing no reference to Among Us appears inside the game itself, but that could soon change.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Fortnite Finally Credits Among Us In An Update To Its New 'Impostors Mode'

This is likely welcome news for Innersloth, although it's perhaps because of them that the updated text was added. When the news first broke, a number of Innersloth's individual team members expressed disappointment in the lack of credit. Note: Adriel Wallick's tweet is a reference to a memeified comic by...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Epic Finally Admits The Obvious: Fortnite's Imposters Is An Among Us Clone

Among Us swept the nation last year when it saw a momentus surge in popularity. This prompted several companies to develop their own spins on the game’s concept; Epic Games being guilty of this with Fortnite’s “Imposters.” While the company didn’t want to admit that it’s an Among Us clone, it finally did so in its latest Fortnite patch notes.
VIDEO GAMES
svg.com

Fortnite Movie Discussions Are Already Happening

It's looking like Epic Games might finally be preparing to turn "Fortnite" into feature film. The hit battle royale game has already appeared in "Marvel" movies and the like, but if the rumors are true, this would be its first time as its own movie. However, this is just one part of what seems to be a budding entertainment division at Epic.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite x Among Us Collaboration Teased In Twitter Dialogue

Fortnite and Among Us have teased a potential collaboration on Twitter. Fortnite Battle Royale’s newest game mode draws clear inspiration from the hit game from 2020 — Among Us. Dubbed “Imposters Mode,” Epic Games recreated the Among Us concept in Fortnite using its own reimagined style. Two teams — Agents and Imposters — have to work against each other to complete tasks and win the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

All PS5 games that support 120 fps: Destiny 2, Fortnite, and more

PlayStation 5 is an incredibly powerful console, capable of running today’s most demanding games in 4K without ever skipping a beat. Whether you’re playing a PS5 exclusive like Deathloop or taking advantage of a next-gen upgrade, there’s no doubt you’ll be in for a visual feast. Beyond ray tracing and...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fortnite Trying to Make Up for Copying Among Us - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Epic Games appears to have buried the hatchet with Innersloth. In a new post on Twitter, the official Fortnite account joked about how Among Us "inspired us" and teased a collaboration with Innersloth. "Big fans!" Fortnite's account wrote. "We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?" The Among Us account responded enthusiastically, asking that Fortnite have "ur Agents contact our Cremates." So it sounds like the new partnership is set. Expect an announcement soon. Microsoft has revealed two new limited-edition Xbox Series X consoles featuring classic cartoon characters to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The first is a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed console, and SpongeBob fits perfectly with the boxy shape of the Series X. The second features Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with "Turtle Power" written on the side of the console. The consoles also each come with controllers featuring the designs of the characters. Players have discovered a sequence-breaking moment in Metroid Dread that allows you to instantly defeat one of its early bosses if you find one of Samus' upgrades earlier than intended. Max has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fortnite’ acknowledges ‘Among Us’ in the latest update

‘Fortnite’ from Epic Games continues to be one of the biggest titles the industry has ever seen. Just when you think you’ve played enough, something will change and drag you back in, and one such addition to ‘Fortnite’ was called Imposters, and let’s be polite and say that it drew some… comparisons to another very popular game out there.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy