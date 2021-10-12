Locale Italian Kitchen Snags a New Executive Chef and More Shuffles at Wynn, Bellagio, and More
Leo Barrera took over as executive chef at Locale Italian Kitchen. In the past, he worked at BBCM (The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker in Los Angeles), the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and The Stirling Club. New additions to the daily dinner menu include cavatelli with butternut squash, orecchiette with braised short rib, a fig and bleu cheese pizza, American wagyu flat iron steak with smashed crispy potatoes and broccolini, braised beef short rib, pan-seared salmon with a roasted tomato puree, seared U-10 diver scallops with squash succotash, and rigatoni alla vodka with optional additions of Italian sausage or chicken.vegas.eater.com
