Locale Italian Kitchen Snags a New Executive Chef and More Shuffles at Wynn, Bellagio, and More

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s Bobby’s Burgers at Caesars Palace will be joined in the next few months by locations at Harrah’s and Paris Las Vegas. Flay is known for fine-dining restaurants and also for his fondness for burgers, which is reflected at Bobby’s Burgers with such menu items as the signature Crunchburger, which is topped with bacon, American cheese and potato chips; the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, with blue cheese; and Bobby’s Veggie Burger; along with fries and onion rings, dipping sauces, milkshakes and beer. The Harrah’s location also will serve breakfast.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO