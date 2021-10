The linebacker had 14 tackles, 12 of those solo, and three tackles for loss during last Friday night's 42-0 win over Burlington at Bracewell Stadium. Campbell and the Lancers kept an opponent out of the end zone for the third straight game. North Scott is yielding only seven points a game, tops in Iowa Class 4A. Campbell is second on the team in tackles (34.5) and has seven tackles for loss.

MOLINE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO