Colin in Black and White | Official Trailer | Netflix

The phone is dead. And it's ringing. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. The film stars Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, and Ethan Hawke. The screenplay is by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, based on the short story by Joe Hill. The producers are Jason Blum, Scott Derrickson, and C. Robert Cargill, with Ryan Turek and Christopher H. Warner serving as executive producers. The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson, arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.

