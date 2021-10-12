Colin in Black and White | Official Trailer | Netflix
What you know isn’t the entire story. From Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black and White shows the coming of age story of a kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more. Jaden Michael stars as young Colin Kaepernick in this six-part series about the athlete turned activist’s high school years. Colin In Black and White premieres October 29, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/ColinInBlacka…thisis50.com
