Colin in Black and White | Official Trailer | Netflix

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat you know isn’t the entire story. From Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black and White shows the coming of age story of a kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more. Jaden Michael stars as young Colin Kaepernick in this six-part series about the athlete turned activist’s high school years. Colin In Black and White premieres October 29, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/ColinInBlacka…

TVLine

Young Colin Kaepernick Is Challenged to 'Prove Them Wrong' in Trailer for Colin in Black and White Drama Series

As a teenage athlete, Colin Kaepernick is challenged to “prove them wrong” — though he wonders why he always has to? — in the trailer for Netflix’s scripted drama series Colin in Black and White. Premiering Friday, Oct. 29 with six 30-minute episodes, Colin in Black and White tells Kaepernick’s origin story through the lens of his formative years as a gifted football, baseball and basketball prospect (played by Jaden Michael), “before he reached the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and became a cultural icon and activist.” Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) also...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Watch the First Trailer for Colin Kaepernick's Six-Part Netflix Series 'Colin in Black and White'

Netflix has released the first trailer for Colin in Black and White, an upcoming six-part series that will delve into Colin Kaepernick‘s childhood. The visual introduces the former NFL player as the narrator, while a younger version of himself, played by Jaden Michael, dreams about becoming a quarterback. In the face of racism and bigotry, Kaepernick learns that he must embrace his identity as a Black man in order to achieve his goals.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Trailer Released For Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Show

The first trailer for Netflix’s Colin in Black and White, a show about Colin Kaepernick’s childhood upbringing, has been released. Colin in Black and White will be a six-episode series released by Netflix. The show, created by Kaepernick himself and Ava DuVernay, will center on Kaepernick’s childhood and how it shaped his current beliefs.
NFL
AceShowbiz

