When Joe Kastely received a call from an Alma College first-year student he had never met, he was more than a little skeptical. The student, who identified himself as Lucas Hartwell, told Kastely he had recently come into possession of hundreds — if not thousands — of photographs that appeared to feature Kastely’s family, going back more than 100 years. Hartwell said he saw the name “Joe Kastely” printed on the back of one photo, searched the name online and found his phone number.

ALMA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO