In his role as Executive Vice President of Leasing for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) in the United States, Colin Shaughnessy is responsible for overseeing all leasing activities throughout the company’s U.S. portfolio of 30-plus shopping centers, including such flagship assets as Westfield Century City and Westfield Topanga & The Village, both in Los Angeles; Westfield Valley Fair in Silicon Valley; Westfield UTC in San Diego; Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J.; Westfield World Trade Center in New York City; Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, Md.; and Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Ill. A graduate of Stanford University, Shaughnessy first joined Westfield in 2002 and has served in a variety of leadership positions within the organization’s leasing and center management as well as operations divisions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO