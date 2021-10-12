CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Scream | Official Trailer (2022 Movie)

By JBettis420
thisis50.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you like scary movies? Watch the NEW trailer for #ScreamMovie, only in theatres January 14, 2022. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

Related
energy941.com

Official ‘Scream’ Trailer Drops

Twenty-five years after the Woodsboro murders, a new killer has puts the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return as their iconic characters. ‘Scream’ hits theaters January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

New Scream movie unveils Ghostface poster ahead of trailer release

Ghostface is coming back this week as we're set to get the first trailer for the new Scream movie – and we now have a poster to mark the occasion. It's expected that the trailer will arrive tomorrow (October 12) following its debut at 25th anniversary screenings of the first movie. The new poster sees Ghostface in a typically stabby mood, with the intriguing tagline: "It's always someone you know."
MOVIES
/Film

Scream Trailer: Ghostface Is Back To Ask A New Generation If They Like Scary Movies

What's your favorite scary movie? If the answer is "Scream," then I have good news: there's a new "Scream" coming your way! And, confusingly enough, even though it's the fifth entry in the series, it's just going by the name "Scream." This is becoming a trend in horror – see also 2018's "Halloween" – and I'm not sure I like it. But that minor quibble aside, I'm all-in on a new "Scream" movie. It won't quite be the same without the late, great Wes Craven at the helm. But "Ready or Not" filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are handling this new film, and since "Ready or Not" absolutely ruled, that's exciting. The long-awaited trailer for the new "Scream" is finally here, and you can see it below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley Shelton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
David Arquette
Syracuse.com

New ‘Scream,’ ‘Home Alone’ remake trailers prove your favorite movies will never die

Is Hollywood out of ideas, or just cashing in on nostalgia? Two new movie trailers released Tuesday prove your favorite films will never die. The first trailer for “Scream 5,” officially titled simply “Scream” — yes, the same name as the 1996 original horror flick — brings back Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette for a horror reboot/sequel/requel that will carry on late creator Wes Craven’s legacy. They’ll face the Ghostface killer alongside “Scream 4″ cast member Marley Shelton and a new cast that includes Melissa Barrera (”In the Heights”), Dylan Minnette (“13 Reasons Why”), Jack Quaid (“The Boys”), Jenna Ortega (“Yes Day”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”), and Mason Gooding (“Dear White People”).
MOVIES
wjtn.com

"Hello, Sidney...": Trailer drops for final 'Scream' movie

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and her ex-husband, David Arquette, are reunited in the new trailer for the fifth Scream film. The Boys' Jack Quaid, along with Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, join the series veterans, who are all being stalked by the masked slasher known as Ghostface. But this time around, the killer is hunting people connected to the first films' survivors.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scary Movies
Maxim

Watch the Chilling First Official Trailer For ‘Scream’ Reboot

“Ghostface” is back and stabbing college kids again. This isn’t a reissue of the megahit 1996 slasher film titled Scream. It’s an entirely new movie with the same title but a new story that brings together the survivors of the original killer in the creepy mask and a new generation of victims.
MOVIES
Star News Online

We all 'Scream': 2 new movie trailers drop for upcoming Wilmington-made horror films

In addition to the Friday release of Wilmington-shot slasher flick "Halloween Kills," horror fans got first looks this week at two other scary movies made in the Port City. Tuesday saw the release of the trailer for the latest movie in the popular "Scream" series, which shot in in Wilmington in 2020. As of Wednesday, the trailer for "Scream" 2022 and the return of the masked, robed Ghostface killer, already had 6 million views.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Hollywood Reporter

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Limited Series

Hulu’s limited series Candy, about an infamous 1980 murder case in Texas, has added Pablo Schreiber to its cast. Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black, Paramount+’s Halo) will join Jessica Biel (who took over the title role from Elisabeth Moss) and Melanie Lynskey in the cast of the true-crime drama. He’ll play Alan Gore, a Silicon Prairie engineer, husband and father whose wife Betty (Lynskey) is mysteriously killed with an ax in their home. Biel is playing Candy Montgomery, a woman who had a a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: John Wick Prequel Casts Winston, New P.D. Boss and More

Starz’s John Wick prequel series The Continental has found its Winston Scott: Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant, The Originals) will star as the younger version of Ian McShane’s movie character, our sister site Deadline reports. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the three-night event takes John Wick fans back to 1975 New York City, where a young criminal named Winston Scott (Woodell) navigates the city’s nefarious underbelly in an attempt to take control of The Continental, a notorious hangout for all manner of ne’er-do-wells. As previously reported, Mel Gibson will play a character named Cormac. Also joining the ensemble, per Variety, are Mishel Prada...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘I Give It 6 Months’ Comedy From Jordan Young & Party Over Here In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has taken in for development I Give It 6 Months, a multi-camera romantic comedy from Jordan Young (Bojack Horseman), Party Over Here, the production company founded by the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and CBS Studios. Written by Young, in this anti-romantic, romantic comedy, two emotional wrecks in their 30s fall in love despite judgmental friends, who assure them it’s a mistake. They say there’s someone for everyone, but should there be? Young executive produces with Party Over Here’s Samberg, Schaffer, Taccone and Ali Bell. CBS Studios is the studio. Young is showrunner and executive producer of Dan Harmon’s new animated comedy series Krapopolis for Fox. He began his career on as an animator on The Simpsons before moving on to write and produce Comedy Central’s Drawn Together. His other previous credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Raising Hope, Life in Pieces and Son of Zorn. Party Over Here produces Hulu’s praised comedy series Pen15 and I Think You Should Leave for Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker in a Batman Film?

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Probably not. “Let’s do something new,” Stewart says. Following a social media campaign to cast the “Spencer” star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her “Twilight” co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from “The Batman” universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain. “I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer,” from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe,...
MOVIES
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Peacemaker’: See First Trailer for John Cena’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Series

The DC FanDome event shared the first trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker, a spinoff of The Suicide Squad starring John Cena’s titular ultra-patriotic superhero. Written and largely directed by James Gunn, the new series finds Cena’s Peacemaker seeking redemption after he becoming the straight-up villain (and surviving a near-lethal gunshot) in The Suicide Squad. He tasked soon tasked with joining an elite team of assassins who only kill “bad people… usually, unless there’s a mistake” The first teaser plays up Peacemaker’s comedic tone, including Cena’s character joyriding with (and receiving a hug from) a bald eagle, cracking jokes about “butt babies,” partaking in a cocky target practice and just being John Cena-y. Filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Peacemaker arrives on HBO Max on January 13th. Gunn, who also wrote and directed The Suicide Squad, wrote all eight episodes of the series’ first season, while also directing the majority of Season 1.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy