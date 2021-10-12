Scream | Official Trailer (2022 Movie)

What's your favorite scary movie? If the answer is "Scream," then I have good news: there's a new "Scream" coming your way! And, confusingly enough, even though it's the fifth entry in the series, it's just going by the name "Scream." This is becoming a trend in horror – see also 2018's "Halloween" – and I'm not sure I like it. But that minor quibble aside, I'm all-in on a new "Scream" movie. It won't quite be the same without the late, great Wes Craven at the helm. But "Ready or Not" filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are handling this new film, and since "Ready or Not" absolutely ruled, that's exciting. The long-awaited trailer for the new "Scream" is finally here, and you can see it below.

