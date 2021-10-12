CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

The proof Paul Pogba IS a leader: Half-time dressing room footage shows Man United's maligned midfielder inspiring France to glory in the Nations League final, in contrast to Roy Keane's view on him

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Pogba has shown he does have what it takes to be a leader for Manchester United after footage emerged of the midfielder delivering a rousing half-time speech to inspire France to glory in the Nations League final. Les Bleus lifted the trophy after a 2-1 win over Spain, with...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

'It's a pleasure to play next to him': Paul Pogba hints he wants Manchester United to sign Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni insisting he 'always' wants to play 'by the side' of his French international team-mate

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has stated he 'always' wants to play 'by the side' of his French international team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni. The 21-year-old Monaco star is one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe presently with the clubs including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus all reportedly interested. Pogba started...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo wants reuniting with former Juventus team-mate at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed to be keen to be reunited with his former attacking team-mate Federico Chiesa with new club Manchester United. The pair formed a formidable partnership up front for the Old Lady previously, with the Italian’s passion and hard work, as well as his ability to thrive under pressure attracting him plenty of interest in recent years.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

When Roy Keane Wasn’t Having Any of Ronaldo or Simeone’s BS

The game was Inter Milan vs Manchester United at the San Siro Stadium March 1999 and Roy Keane and his Manchester United team were going through the pre match handshakes and instead of the Irish man waiting for the two Ronaldo and Simeone to fix their socks, Keane thought it better to walk on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Newcastle United eyeing Premier League duo including Man United midfielder

Following their recent multi-million-pound takeover, Newcastle United are reportedly looking to rebuild their playing squad. Now run by majority owner and super-wealthy Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, fans of the Magpies can expect to witness an injection of transfer funds. It is understood that the Toon’s new hierarchy are already...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Paul Pogba
The Independent

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba ‘always’ speaks to old Juventus team-mates

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba “always” speaks to his former Juventus teammates but insists he is focused on his current club.Pogba’s contract runs out at the end of this season and transfer rumours surrounding the star started this summer. His agent Mino Raiola has said the Italian club is still in Pogba’s heart but with Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at United, it’s thought the French international is interested in remaining at the Premier League club.“I always speak to my former Juventus team-mates, like Paulo (Dybala). I’m in Manchester, I’ve still got a contract there for a year and then we’ll see,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba 'is telling those close to him he wants to extend his Man United contract' in sign he will snub Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus to pen new long-term deal at Old Trafford that could be worth £400,000-a-week with Ronaldo's arrival a key factor

Paul Pogba 'is telling those close to him he wants to extend his Manchester United contract' amid interest in the French midfielder from Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old's current deal at Old Trafford expires next summer and speculation has been rife as to his next destination for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Roy Keane defends Jadon Sancho amid criticism of Man United form

Roy Keane calls for Jadon Sancho patience. Roy Keane has defended Jadon Sancho as the Manchester United summer signing continues his search for form. Sancho put in an impressive display for England on Saturday night, providing two assists as the Three Lions overcame Andorra 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nations League#Manchester United
chatsports.com

First of many this season? Man United pair Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane pose with their Nations League medals on a private jet as the defender faces an anxious wait after coming off injured in France's win over Spain

Raphaël Varane, Manchester United F.C., Spain, Paul Pogbo, France, 2020–21 UEFA Nations League A, Mikel Oyarzabal, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé, Manchester. Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane looked elated as they posed with their Nations League medals after helping France to glory over Spain on Sunday night. Both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Juventus eager to clearout Ramsey to make room for Man Utd midfielder Pogba

Juventus are ready to use Aaron Ramsey in their attempt to bring Paul Pogba back from Manchester United. The Daily Mail says there is little chance of Ramsey still being in Turin beyond the end of this season, with Juventus frustrated by his frequent injury problems, and Ramsey equally irritated by a training regime he believes stops him from producing his best.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Paul Scholes verdict on solving Manchester United’s midfield dilemma

Paul Scholes has pinpointed where Manchester United are going wrong with team selections in most matches, and we really don’t think many fans will be in disagreement with it. The former United midfielder, who came through the academy to achieve incredible success, thinks United’s lack of balance in midfield could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester United's Paul Pogba on Juventus return: I like Turin

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted he would be interested in a potential return to Juventus after saying he feels good in Turin. Pogba featured in France's stunning 3-2 comeback victory over Belgium in Juventus' Allianz Stadium on Thursday to reach the UEFA Nations League final (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.).
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba has created more than THREE TIMES the chances than at this stage last season... he sees Ronaldo as key to his Man United future and has passed to him more than Bruno Fernandes has, so would he justify a £400,000-per-week deal?

Paul Pogba is facing arguably the most crucial decision of his career over the next few months, with his Manchester United future still undecided and less than a year left on his deal. Reports earlier this week claimed the Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus target is telling those people...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd ace Pogba: France players wanted Nations League trophy

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was delighted to be part of France's Nations League final victory over Spain. Pogba says France's players were determined to win the trophy. He stated, "When we go looking for a trophy, it's always good. We always thirst for trophies, we are never satisfied. "We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United injury: Raphael Varane groin to keep him out 'a few weeks' after France's Nations League win

Raphael Varane is set to miss "a few weeks" after suffering an injury in France's Nations League final win over Spain, Manchester United have confirmed. Though there is no definitive timescale on Varane's availability his absence is a major blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of a challenging run of fixtures that could have a major effect on Manchester United's season at home and abroad. Their next seven games pit the Red Devils against Leicester City, Atalanta (home and away in the Champions League), Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Real Madrid 'look to beat Chelsea and Juventus to sign Aurelien Tchouameni' - the France midfielder who partnered Paul Pogba in N'Golo Kante's absence and helped seal Nations League glory

Real Madrid are looking to beat Chelsea and Juventus to the signing of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni next year. According to Marca, the Spanish giants have identified the 21-year-old France international as a key target for next summer's window after Kylian Mbappe as their transfer plans for 2022 already begin to take shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy