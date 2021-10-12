The proof Paul Pogba IS a leader: Half-time dressing room footage shows Man United's maligned midfielder inspiring France to glory in the Nations League final, in contrast to Roy Keane's view on him

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba “always” speaks to his former Juventus teammates but insists he is focused on his current club.Pogba’s contract runs out at the end of this season and transfer rumours surrounding the star started this summer. His agent Mino Raiola has said the Italian club is still in Pogba’s heart but with Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at United, it’s thought the French international is interested in remaining at the Premier League club.“I always speak to my former Juventus team-mates, like Paulo (Dybala). I’m in Manchester, I’ve still got a contract there for a year and then we’ll see,”...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO