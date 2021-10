The direct-to-consumer (DTC) model went mainstream in the last six month, as online grocery shopping continues to grow in popularity, according to a GfK study. “We seem to have come full circle now that the pandemic has brought DTC brands mainstream,” says Joe Beier, EVP of consumer insights at GfK. “The DTC players are building a physical retail footprint, seeing it as essential to their next level of growth. And, traditional brands, concerned about the potential erosion of share – particularly among the youngest shoppers – are getting into the DTC game, either buying up brands, or building DTC platforms for their existing brands.”

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO