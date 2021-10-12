Town of Prescott Valley to Freshen Street Markings
The Town of Prescott Valley Public Works Department has started refreshing the stripes and markings on streets throughout town and will continue for two weeks. This is a yearly maintenance application that includes the yellow and white stripes as well as intersection markings, which includes crosswalk bars and arrow symbols. Please allow distance between the equipment and exercise caution when traveling in the work zones.www.signalsaz.com
