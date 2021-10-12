CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles News: Zach Ertz’s name “could resurface” in trade talks

By Bleeding Green Nation
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL trade deadline: Early buzz, who might be on the move and the latest on Chandler Jones, Marlon Mack, Marcus Maye, others - ESPN+. You can’t ever sleep on the Philadelphia Eagles potentially unloading a player or two at the deadline. Sources say tight end Zach Ertz thought he was getting traded at least twice in the offseason before things calmed down, and the Minnesota Vikings inquired about the Eagles’ other tight end, Dallas Goedert, before eventually landing on Chris Herndon in an August deal with the New York Jets. Contentious contract talks turned sour for Ertz during the offseason, and the Eagles appeared to be moving on with Goedert.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Eagles stole a really solid prospect from Cardinals in Zach Ertz trade

The Philadelphia Eagles had to say a tough goodbye to tight end Zach Ertz, but they may have stolen a really good prospect from the Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles made the difficult decision with a 2-4 record after six games in 2021 to trade away team legend Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
97.3 ESPN

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Ertz has heartbreaking reaction to trade from Eagles

Zach Ertz may have been expecting to be traded by the Philadelphia Eagles, but that didn’t make things any easier when word came down. Ertz was very emotional when speaking to Philadelphia media for the final time on Friday after being dealt to the Arizona Cardinals. Ertz grew up in southern California, so the move brings him closer to home, at least in theory. He disputed that, though, and also detailed his tearful reaction to the deal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
tigernet.com

Former Clemson WR signs with new NFL team

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has found his way back onto an NFL roster. Cain was announced as signing with the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Cain was last on a roster with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year before getting waived after going on the injured reserve (head).
NFL
CBS Sports

Zach Ertz appears to have emotional goodbye to Philadelphia as Eagles tight end continues to be in trade talks

Zach Ertz has been a staple of the Philadelphia Eagles franchise for nearly a decade. The player who caught the winning touchdown pass to give the Eagles their first Super Bowl title, Ertz believed the inevitable is coming as he had what looked to be an emotional goodbye at the conclusion of the Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#The Eagles#Nfl Trade Deadline#American Football#Eagles News#The Minnesota Vikings
FanSided

Eagles ensuring Jalen Hurts fails with Zach Ertz trade

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has built a rapport with tight end Zach Ertz, so without Ertz, Hurts’ passing game will take a hit. Chemistry cannot be overrated in the NFL. As 2020 proved, teams need the offseason to build a rapport with fellow players. While every position group needs...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles finally pull trigger on Zach Ertz trade

The Eagles on Friday morning traded away one of their all-time great players. Zach Ertz is now an Arizona Cardinal. The Eagles traded the 30-year-old tight end for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz on Thursday night played the final game of his Eagles career at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles traded tight end Zach Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, the teams announced. The Cardinals sent the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for the nine-year veteran. The trade is pending passed physicals for Ertz and Gowan.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Why wasn’t Jordan Hicks in the Zach Ertz trade?

Trading a former superstar a near-decade into their career with a team is never easy. Fans build strong connections to players, especially ones who play their game the “right” way, and to their credit, the best players find a way to embed themselves to the tapestries of their adoptive homes to become a part of the community off the field, ice, or court.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy