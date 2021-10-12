Eagles News: Zach Ertz’s name “could resurface” in trade talks

NFL trade deadline: Early buzz, who might be on the move and the latest on Chandler Jones, Marlon Mack, Marcus Maye, others - ESPN+. You can’t ever sleep on the Philadelphia Eagles potentially unloading a player or two at the deadline. Sources say tight end Zach Ertz thought he was getting traded at least twice in the offseason before things calmed down, and the Minnesota Vikings inquired about the Eagles’ other tight end, Dallas Goedert, before eventually landing on Chris Herndon in an August deal with the New York Jets. Contentious contract talks turned sour for Ertz during the offseason, and the Eagles appeared to be moving on with Goedert.